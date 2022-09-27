Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own
“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set. America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
A woman tells what life lesson Jesus taught her when she was dead for some time.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Navigating The Breakup With A Narcissist
There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Woman has recurring dreams of flying down church steps: What does it mean?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Dreams can be vivid and feel so realistic that they stay with you when you wake up. Some dreams can be vividly strange, leaving you wondering what on earth could have caused them.
Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
Business Insider
My dad used a quirky supermarket game to teach me to shop wisely, and to this day his lessons save me over $1,000 a year on food
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. While my mom was in the...
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Opinion: Relationship Expectations Should Evolve Over Time
What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.
What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
This Auschwitz Survivor Helped Me Find Meaning
This book has taught me incredible life lessons. I can’t deny, that some people are luckier than others when it comes to family, wealth, health, opportunities and so on. We should all agree that our ancestors had it worse than us.
reviewofoptometry.com
Optometry Remembers Charismatic Icon Art Epstein
In-person and online, optometrists and colleagues have been sharing memories and tributes to Dr. Epstein, an advocate for the continued empowerment and betterment of optometry. Click image to enlarge. Arthur Epstein, OD, who died on Tuesday, left an indelible mark on optometry, and the news of his unexpected passing has...
booktrib.com
Corrupt Justice System and Inner-City Strife Met with Steadfast Love
In L.O.R.D.’s riveting drama, Momma Bear (Go Get It Publishing), eighteen-year-old Glenda James’s boyfriend rejects her and their baby boys, Kevin and Cory. Determined to provide for her sons, she brings them to New Haven, Connecticut, for a job. But when her plans fall through, she must choose whether to accept a gangster’s tainted generosity or struggle to feed her hungry children on meager government aid.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer
I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
How I Reversed Aging (opinion)
Author photo with background from Pixabay. I always feel sorry for the people who turn 40 or 50 and say, "Now I am old…” Why? Because as soon as they tell themselves that, their body begins to age faster, like taking a command from headquarters.
poemhunter.com
Love Explained Poem by Jim Yerman
Another day had ended and with her favorite fairy tale read…my daughter asked me,. 'Mommy, what is love? " as I tucked her into bed. And so I did what parents do when they're not sure what to say…I took a deep breath and started talking…hoping I'd find the right words to say.
Opinion: Opposites Attracting and Being Best Suited For Each Other Is Not True
For as long as I can remember, I heard a constant narrative stating that it was ideal to date someone that was your opposite. During my young adult years, I dated men who were VERY different than me. Although we shared fun times, our differences ultimately would end up breaking us apart. For example, I wanted to go out when they wanted to stay in, we had completely different tastes in music and movies, or we shared conflicting values and morals.
Comments / 0