‘The more fun you have, the easier it gets’ |Penn State club paintball shoots for victory in local tournaments

Digital Collegian
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball gets swept by No. 8 Wisconsin for 2nd straight loss
After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded. The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football grabs preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 quarterback
Penn State picked up a new addition to its class of 2023 recruiting corps in the form of a walk-on quarterback. Jack Lambert announced on Twitter that he is verbally committing to the blue and white as a preferred walk-on. The North Carolina native comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses late in overtime in back-and-forth matchup with No. 2 Northwestern
Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint. Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime. Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State men’s hockey as deep as ever at defensive end
After a below .500 season a year ago, Penn State made several key offseason additions that may drastically help improve the team. While the forward position has seemingly been solidified, the defenseman depth still has a few question marks coming into this season. While several key veterans are set to...
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey struggles late in loss to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth
After splitting the season-opening series with the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, the Nittany Lions had another tough task ahead of them on Friday afternoon when they traveled to Canton, New York. The 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth for their third game of the season. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football takes on Northwestern
Penn State is a massive favorite for the second week in a row. The Nittany Lions open up as -4000 moneyline favorites against Northwestern, meaning someone would have to bet $4000 to win $100 on Penn State’s moneyline. On the other side of the spectrum, the Wildcats open as +1400 underdogs, according to FanDuel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey has high aspirations leading up to start of 2022-23 season
After finishing last season with a below .500 record, Penn State is reaching for the stars. The blue and white last appeared in the NCAA Tournament against Denver in 2018, when it suffered a 5-1 defeat. Since then, the Nittany Lions have failed to punch a ticket to the big...
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Northwestern heads to Beaver Stadium to open Penn State football’s conference slate
No. 11 Penn State is still rolling through its first four weeks of the season after a 19-point win over Central Michigan last weekend. The Nittany Lions welcome 1-3 Northwestern to Beaver Stadium for the last game before their bye week and a brutal October kicks off with games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer unable to get offense going in loss to Villanova, drops last nonconference game
Penn State looked flat from the beginning in its match against Villanova, and it was unable to recover from a slow start. The Nittany Lions lost 1-0 to the Wildcats on Wednesday evening, their second loss away from home this season. With the loss, the blue and white drop to...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5
Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin addresses kicking problems, changes to the bye week
After another week going 1-0, Penn State and James Franklin are approaching the last game before the bye against Northwestern. Inside Holuba Hall, Franklin met with the media for his weekly post-practice media availability for the final time before the Saturday matchup against the Wildcats. He talked about what he’ll...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal
The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
Digital Collegian
Previewing Penn State women’s hockey matchups against Minnesota Duluth and Saint Lawrence
After an exciting opening week of action for Penn State on the ice, it must keep its focus going into another crucial weekend of games. This past weekend, the squad split its two-game series with the then-No. 3 team in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers. After defeating the Badgers in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces beer sales in Beaver Stadium to begin Saturday
A release from Penn State Athletics announced that beer sales will begin at Beaver Stadium this Saturday. Starting Oct. 1, beer sales will be available throughout the stadium everywhere except locations closest to the student section, according to a release. Anyone 21 years or older will be required to show...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season
When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
Digital Collegian
‘Feeling the harsh reality’ | Penn State students share their thoughts on finding roommates, housing
After moving away from home and settling into a whole new chapter of their lives, students are expected to quickly find roommates and places to live for the following year — all within a couple of months. Leah Guzick lives off campus in the same place she did last...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Penn State, State College must be transparent with students about parking, towing rates
It’s getting harder and harder for Penn State students to get their education without paying too much for basic necessities. Student parking permit prices have increased between $8 and $30 this academic year, depending on which lot the permit is for, and they will increase at the same rate next school year.
