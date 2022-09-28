ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekeler's Edge: Justin Turner & Saquon Barkley on the toxicity of fantasy football

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zjkr_0iDBqzAq00

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back from another episode of Ekeler's Edge! The guys discuss the Chargers' disappointing loss to the Jaguars and talk about the team's path forward while dealing with so many injuries.

Austin and Matt also spend time talking with Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who explains the die-hard fantasy football league that he is in with his teammates, and Saquon Barkley, following the Giants loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

01:10 Dealing with the Jags loss

08:00 Justin Turner interview

09:50 Overcoming adversity / injuries

11:40 Dodgers fantasy football league

14:30 Co-managing a team

17:00 How fantasy has changed fans

21:00 Justin’s Dolphins thoughts

22:40 Justin Turner Foundation

26:00 The mentality of sports & social media

31:30 Chargers-Jaguars recap

38:00 Justin Herbert update

39:00 Ask Austin questions

39:30 Time to move on from drafting RBs in the 1st round of fantasy?

46:20 Madden 23 disrespecting Austin

47:55 Austin’s hobbies

51:20 What does it feel like to play in front of a big crowd?

55:20 How are Austin’s fantasy teams doing?

60:30 Saquon Barkley interview

63:00 Returning from injury

64:00 Saquon’s in-season workout routine

67:00 Giants’ culture under Brian Daboll

70:40 Fansgiving Dinner

72:50 Can we start a RB fraternity?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Explainer: Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol

Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.
NFL
NFL claims concussion protocols didn't fail Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. That's hard to believe after Thursday's scary head injury

For days, the NFL told us our eyes were lying to us when it came to the health of Tua Tagovailoa's head. Regardless of the footage showing Tagovailoa's helmet slamming against the turf against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday in Miami, or his knees giving out while he collapsed back onto the ground, or teammates supporting the Dolphins quarterback in spite of his buckling legs, the message was unified: Concussion protocols were followed and Tagovailoa passed. The league office was confident in that message within hours of Miami's win over Buffalo, and again Wednesday, when vice president of communications Jeff Miller reiterated it.
NFL
Dolphins' Tagovailoa has concussion, no timetable for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday there is no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf a day earlier against the Cincinnati Bengals. McDaniel also defended the team's...
MIAMI, FL
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
NFL
