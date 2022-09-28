ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5

Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal

The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
