A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget
New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
N.J. legal weed: Tell us about your cannabis shopping experience
It has been almost six months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey, and the doors of 19 adult-use dispensaries are now open for business. This month, we saw the state’s first major consumer cannabis event at the N.J. Convention & Expo Center in Edison. With...
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
What do NJ employees, employers want in post-COVID work environment?
For more than 70 years, experts in talent solutions at Robert Half have published their annual Salary Guides, not only taking a look at what workers are making, but what they want out of their work experience. Those trends have been rapidly changing in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic...
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?
If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ
No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
Find Your Way Through New Jersey’s Best Corn Mazes this Holiday Season
It's corn! (Well, it's a corn maze). Fall is officially here in New Jersey. While we'll definitely miss beach weekends, and the sun setting later, there's a lot to love about living in the Garden State during the fall. We've got the best pumpkin patches and apple orchards. There are...
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey
Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
This New Jersey farmers market ranked 4th in the nation
One of my favorite parts of summer and fall are the farmers markets. I love to walk around and see all of the fresh produce, flowers, and all other offerings you can find in Jersey. The West Windsor Community Farmers Market first started in 2004 with just 8 farms and...
