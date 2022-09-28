ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

94.5 PST

A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey

TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
GAS PRICE
NJ.com

N.J. gets more good news from Wall Street in response to Murphy budget

New Jersey continues to rack up credit upgrades from Wall Street’s major rating agencies, giving Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy plenty of fuel to tout his administration’s record on fiscal issues. Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded New Jersey’s credit outlook from stable to positive, noting improvements in the...
ECONOMY
hillsborough-nj.org

ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

New Jersey announced a new Property Tax Relief Program which replaces the previous Homestead Benefit program and has expanded eligibility for property tax relief for Tax Year 2019. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Property Tax Relief Program will benefit a large number of homeowners and tenants and provide property tax relief to New Jersey residents who owned or rented their principal residence (main home) on October 1, 2019, and met the income limits.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey State
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America's Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022

No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
ECONOMY
#Rebates#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Anchor Rebate Program#The Anchor Program#Patch
wrnjradio.com

HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
REAL ESTATE
94.3 The Point

New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Follow These 8 Steps & You'll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ

No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

