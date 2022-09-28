Penn State is a massive favorite for the second week in a row. The Nittany Lions open up as -4000 moneyline favorites against Northwestern, meaning someone would have to bet $4000 to win $100 on Penn State’s moneyline. On the other side of the spectrum, the Wildcats open as +1400 underdogs, according to FanDuel.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO