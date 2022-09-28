Penn State football attempts to fix previous backup quarterback issues with early experience for Drew Allar

Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Digital Collegian
Why the Penn State v. Northwestern matchup is a crucial tune-up game for the Nittany Lions | 1-0 Podcast
In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.
nittanysportsnow.com
QB Jack Lambert Commits to Penn State as PWO
Jack Lambert, an unrated QB out of Topsail High School in Topsail, North Carolina, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Lambert is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder who’s had interest from schools such as Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina and NC State after attending their camps over the summer.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s volleyball gets swept by No. 8 Wisconsin for 2nd straight loss
After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded. The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in...
How to watch Penn State vs. Northwestern: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin shows up to local Pennsylvania high school in style
James Franklin took a visit to local Pennsylvania high school. It’s not every day a helicopter lands on the football field. That’s exactly what happened when the Penn State HC showed up at Malvern Prep School on Friday. Coach Franklin was on campus, and met with students and staff briefly.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5
Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Northwestern heads to Beaver Stadium to open Penn State football’s conference slate
No. 11 Penn State is still rolling through its first four weeks of the season after a 19-point win over Central Michigan last weekend. The Nittany Lions welcome 1-3 Northwestern to Beaver Stadium for the last game before their bye week and a brutal October kicks off with games against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey loses late in overtime in back-and-forth matchup with No. 2 Northwestern
Two of the country’s strongest squads clashed Friday evening in a battle for the top of the Big Ten standings, and the game didn’t disappoint. Northwestern came out victorious, snapping Penn State’s seven-game winning streak with a 5-4 win in overtime. Junior Sophia Gladieux opened the scoring...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer fails to capitalize on scoring chances in 2-1 loss to Michigan State
As the weather turned cold, so did Penn State’s offensive attack. The Nittany Lions came into their Thursday night contest against Michigan State on fire, finding the back of the net seven times in their last two games. However, the blue and white couldn't repeat that same offensive success losing 2-1.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season
When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer picks up 1st conference loss at hands of Michigan State
After outsourcing its opponents 7-0 last week, No. 6 Penn State looked to continue its meteoric rise against conference rival Michigan State. The Spartans marched into Happy Valley and claimed a physical 2-1 victory over the Nittany Lions. The first 45 minutes set the tone for the rest of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State’s trio of NIL collective coexisting with different operations to achieve same goal
The negative reputation surrounding NIL is fading at Penn State. On June 30, 2021, the NCAA passed an interim policy that allowed college athletes to profit off of their own brand, and collegiate athletics hasn’t looked back since. Penn State has seen the formation of three main NIL collectives: Success With Honor, We Are NIL and Lions Legacy Club.
Digital Collegian
No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey struggles late in loss to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth
After splitting the season-opening series with the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, the Nittany Lions had another tough task ahead of them on Friday afternoon when they traveled to Canton, New York. The 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth for their third game of the season. Penn...
Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season
College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks for redemption against Big Ten foes
No. 12 Penn State continues Big Ten play as it lines up for another two-match weekend, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday to face No. 8 Wisconsin then back home on Sunday for Michigan State. “It’s a late night for us on Friday… so we’ll get back pretty late, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer unable to get offense going in loss to Villanova, drops last nonconference game
Penn State looked flat from the beginning in its match against Villanova, and it was unable to recover from a slow start. The Nittany Lions lost 1-0 to the Wildcats on Wednesday evening, their second loss away from home this season. With the loss, the blue and white drop to...
echo-pilot.com
'They're ... going to be freaks.' How J'ven Williams, Joey Schlaffer prep for Penn State
Two of Pennsylvania's top football players − among the best in the nation − have joined forces in preparing to become Nittany Lions. Offensive lineman J'ven Williams and tight end Joey Schlaffer are among the nation's highest-rated offensive prospects, both from Berks County. They are prized members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked in the Top 15 nationally.
Digital Collegian
Previewing Penn State women’s hockey matchups against Minnesota Duluth and Saint Lawrence
After an exciting opening week of action for Penn State on the ice, it must keep its focus going into another crucial weekend of games. This past weekend, the squad split its two-game series with the then-No. 3 team in the country, the Wisconsin Badgers. After defeating the Badgers in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey has high aspirations leading up to start of 2022-23 season
After finishing last season with a below .500 record, Penn State is reaching for the stars. The blue and white last appeared in the NCAA Tournament against Denver in 2018, when it suffered a 5-1 defeat. Since then, the Nittany Lions have failed to punch a ticket to the big...
