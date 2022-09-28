ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Northwestern players to watch | Future 1st-round offensive tackle stands in front of Penn State football

By Spencer Ripchik
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Illinois Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Evanston, IL
Football
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football take on Northwestern in Week 5

Penn State has its second consecutive home game on Saturday after last week's matchup against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium with the game airing on ESPN. Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky will man the booth with Kris Budden on the sideline.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Digital Collegian

Penn State football wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley reflects on transfer 1 month in to the season

When wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley transferred to Penn State this offseason, it was likely he’d find a major role within the team’s offense. Even with the departure of current Washington Commander Jahan Dotson, the Nittany Lions’ receiving corps hasn’t skipped a beat, and neither has Tinsley, who’s become more acclimated with the program each week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Northwestern#Wildcats#The Nittany Lions#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy