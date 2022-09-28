Read full article on original website
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
After two decades of bad decisions and bad bounces and bad play, it’s time for Seattle baseball to celebrate again.
Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game
Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.
Dodgers Take Another Series, But Padres Move Closer to Playoff Spot
Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster — if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
