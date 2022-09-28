ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Padres Playoff Push Stalls, San Diego Loses 3rd Straight Game

Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Dodgers Take Another Series, But Padres Move Closer to Playoff Spot

Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster — if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy