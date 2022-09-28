Scoreboard watching and scoring runs, neither is working very well for the Padres recently. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 1-0, while the San Diego Padres scored just 1 run in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. As a result of the Brewers win and the Padres 3-1 defeat against the White Sox, San Diego's magic number to clinch a National League wildcard playoff spot remained at 3 games.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO