Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Harper's Bazaar
Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey
Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
I found five shoe dupes at Walmart which are 97% less than name-brands like Steve Madden and Converse
A FASHION expert has found five fall dupes from Walmart that are much cheaper than the name brand. Sheena is a beauty blogger and dupe finder whose TikTok is stacked with all kinds of fashion inspiration at lower prices. Her nearly 21,000 followers look to her for styling advice as...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look
Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
Hypebae
Celeb-Approved Jewelry Designer Steff Eleoff Unveils “GOLD” Collection
Canada-based jewelry designer Steff Eleoff has reimagined staple accessories with the release of her latest collection. Fans of the brand include celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Kali Uchis, CL and Willow Smith. True the the collection’s name “GOLD,” Eleoff’s subversive pieces shined in a new gold colorway. The lineup...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Releases Tomorrow
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
Elite Daily
Halloween 2022 Nail Trends Include Black French Tips & Ghosts
With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.
Hypebae
'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
Hypebae
Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab
Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Adds To Its “Pressure Gauge” Collection
Throughout a year dominated by the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic 1990 silhouette has boastfully been enjoying 30 plus years of influence. Through a series of tributes to M. Frank Rudy and the Air packed bubbles he’s responsible for creating, the Air Max 97 and Vapormax Flyknit 2021 both introduced us to the Beaverton brands initial homage. However, its secondary collection instead focuses solely on the barometric pressure found in the various model’s air-infused midsoles, with the Air Max 90 entering the foray of neutral tones and brightly-hued contrasts.
Is G.H. Bass Cool Again? The Brand’s Latest Updated Classics Are Selling Out as Shoppers Snap Up Comfy Footwear
Like a great renaissance painter, footwear brand G.H. Bass is finally getting its due. Just last year, Bass celebrated the 85th birthday of Weejuns, the Maine manufacturer’s trademark penny loafer. And while there have been many loafers since, many of which we love, G.H. Bass has the best claim to having invented the style. As the brand says on its website, “G.H. Bass was the first American manufacturer to construct leather loafers inspired by fashionable footwear popular in the social scene of Palm Beach.” These classic penny loafers were hugely popular in the Ivy League heyday of the early 1960s (think...
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
Hypebae
The Best New Beauty Launches of September 2022
For a beauty editor, fall may be undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year. Amid all the fashion month madness, beauty brands focused clearly on skincare, body care and fragrance releases. In September, most beauty enthusiasts trade their dewy and glowy skin for a fall complexion. During this time...
