SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Only Rihanna Could Look This Fabulous in an Oversized Jersey

Rihanna is debuting yet another fabulous street style look that revolves around an oversized jersey. Earlier this week, the "Love on the Brain" singer was photographed outside of a recording studio in an outfit that embodied her signature high-low fashion senses. She wore a bright yellow oversized Mecca jersey over a pair of black spiral wide-leg jeans from Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. She finished the look off with over-the-top accessories, including fuzzy Saint Laurent heeled mules in black, a rare velour Dior Adiorable saddle bag, and an array of diamond necklaces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look

Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Releases Tomorrow

After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway

Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
APPAREL
Elite Daily

Halloween 2022 Nail Trends Include Black French Tips & Ghosts

With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign

Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23

London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection

From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab

Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
SKIN CARE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Adds To Its “Pressure Gauge” Collection

Throughout a year dominated by the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic 1990 silhouette has boastfully been enjoying 30 plus years of influence. Through a series of tributes to M. Frank Rudy and the Air packed bubbles he’s responsible for creating, the Air Max 97 and Vapormax Flyknit 2021 both introduced us to the Beaverton brands initial homage. However, its secondary collection instead focuses solely on the barometric pressure found in the various model’s air-infused midsoles, with the Air Max 90 entering the foray of neutral tones and brightly-hued contrasts.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SPY

Is G.H. Bass Cool Again? The Brand’s Latest Updated Classics Are Selling Out as Shoppers Snap Up Comfy Footwear

Like a great renaissance painter, footwear brand G.H. Bass is finally getting its due. Just last year, Bass celebrated the 85th birthday of Weejuns, the Maine manufacturer’s trademark penny loafer. And while there have been many loafers since, many of which we love, G.H. Bass has the best claim to having invented the style. As the brand says on its website, “G.H. Bass was the first American manufacturer to construct leather loafers inspired by fashionable footwear popular in the social scene of Palm Beach.” These classic penny loafers were hugely popular in the Ivy League heyday of the early 1960s (think...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall

Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

The Best New Beauty Launches of September 2022

For a beauty editor, fall may be undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year. Amid all the fashion month madness, beauty brands focused clearly on skincare, body care and fragrance releases. In September, most beauty enthusiasts trade their dewy and glowy skin for a fall complexion. During this time...
SKIN CARE

