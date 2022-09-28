ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

The Mendocino Voice

Save the Redwoods League purchases, protects 453-acre Mendocino coast redwood forest￼

UKIAH, CA, 9/27/22 — The San Francisco-based nonprofit Save the Redwoods League has purchased the 453-acre coast redwood forest known as Atkins Place in Mendocino County, ahead of a hoped-for eventual merge with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. Improvements to the park began in September and will eventually include new and upgraded trails, a new bridge, and other recreational amenities.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness

SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Cal Fire law enforcement arrests two in Healdsburg arson series

NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Law enforcement officers have arrested two Healdsburg residents for 21 felony counts of arson for their role in setting a series of fires last September. Upon completion of an extensive multi-year investigation, Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Healdsburg men held on $1M bail following multiple fires

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Two Healdsburg men are being held on $1 million bail in connection with a rash of fires last year in Sonoma County, according to authorities. Esteban Miranda-Silva, 24, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on 21 counts of arson.
HEALDSBURG, CA
sonomamag.com

Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County

The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
kymkemp.com

Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays

Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
ELK, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS

Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate

The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
SANTA ROSA, CA

