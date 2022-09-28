Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
The Mystery of Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half years, and...
The Mendocino Voice
Save the Redwoods League purchases, protects 453-acre Mendocino coast redwood forest￼
UKIAH, CA, 9/27/22 — The San Francisco-based nonprofit Save the Redwoods League has purchased the 453-acre coast redwood forest known as Atkins Place in Mendocino County, ahead of a hoped-for eventual merge with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. Improvements to the park began in September and will eventually include new and upgraded trails, a new bridge, and other recreational amenities.
mendofever.com
The Bright Lights of MendoNights: The Milky Way Hangs Above the Bluffs of Mendocino
Anthony Cupaiuolo and his family need to get away from their Lake Tahoe home to escape the smoke of the Mosquito Fire which burned nearly 80,000 acres along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in Placer and El Dorado Counties. Where did they seek refuge? Mendocino County. On Friday,...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former director of Santa Rosa at-risk youth nonprofit accused of embezzling over $50K
The funds were allegedly used to buy furniture or other personal items for the director’s home, as well as bills and other utilities like cellphone bills.
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness
SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Male Behind Dumpster With A Lighter, Male Yelling And Causing A Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serious Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sonoma County (Sonoma County, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mendofever.com
Man With Warrants Sleeping on Steps of Ukiah Business Booked for Alleged Ammunition and Meth Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Sentenced to Nine Years in State Prison for Lighting Occupied Group Home on Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last...
Lake County News
Cal Fire law enforcement arrests two in Healdsburg arson series
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Law enforcement officers have arrested two Healdsburg residents for 21 felony counts of arson for their role in setting a series of fires last September. Upon completion of an extensive multi-year investigation, Estevan Miranda-Silva, 23, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
2 Healdsburg men held on $1M bail following multiple fires
HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Two Healdsburg men are being held on $1 million bail in connection with a rash of fires last year in Sonoma County, according to authorities. Esteban Miranda-Silva, 24, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on 21 counts of arson.
sonomamag.com
Parisian-Style Seafood Cafe Coming Soon to Sonoma County
The much-anticipated Oyster, a Parisian-style seafood cafe, is slated to open in Sebastopol’s Barlow in early October. Chef Jake Rand of Sushi Kosho announced the opening of his compact eatery in March with hopes of opening over the summer. A slightly longer-than-expected build-out moved the timeline to fall, but Rand expects to welcome guests by Friday.
kymkemp.com
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
crimevoice.com
Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS
Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
mendofever.com
Someone Attempting To Break In, Male Running Around Parking Lot – Ukiah Police Logs 09.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject Camping In Shed, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
ksro.com
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate
The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
Comments / 3