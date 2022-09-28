ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Ian Tracker: Spaghetti Models, Cone, Satellite And More

T​ropical Storm Ian will track through the Caribbean Sea this weekend and will likely be a hurricane threat for the western Caribbean and the Southeast. H​ere are a few maps that show the latest information on this system. For full forecast details, go to this link. P​rojected Path...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday afternoon forecast

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerToday will feature mostly cloudy skies, along with the chance of some showers and storms, especially into the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see them, but you'll want to grab the umbrella just in case. A few could be on the strong to severe side later on with the main threat being strong winds. One of those days to stay weather aware! It'll be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 70s.Any leftover showers and storms will exit east off coast by or shortly after midnight, with gradual clearing. Lows will be in...
