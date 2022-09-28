Read full article on original website
The Bright Lights of MendoNights: The Milky Way Hangs Above the Bluffs of Mendocino
Anthony Cupaiuolo and his family need to get away from their Lake Tahoe home to escape the smoke of the Mosquito Fire which burned nearly 80,000 acres along the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in Placer and El Dorado Counties. Where did they seek refuge? Mendocino County. On Friday,...
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
Male Behind Dumpster With A Lighter, Male Yelling And Causing A Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
A Point Arena Bobcat Amidst the Dry Grass—A Dispatch From Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. Bobcats, the cat with tufted ears and short, bobbed tails can sometimes be seen in grassy meadows. Mike Reinhart spotted one looking at him through the grasses at the Point Arena-Stornetta Lands.
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River
Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
Ukiah Man Sentenced to Nine Years in State Prison for Lighting Occupied Group Home on Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. Defendant Travis Joseph Humphrey, age 32, generally of the Ukiah area, was sentenced in the Mendocino County Superior Court Thursday afternoon to 108 months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. On December 2nd of last...
Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays
Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half...
Stripped Copper Wire, Ghost Guns, Stolen ATV—Cloverdale Man Booked for Slew of Thefts
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. During the month of September, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Property/Narcotics detectives, with the help of...
Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
Subject Camping In Shed, Suspicious Person – Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man With Warrants Sleeping on Steps of Ukiah Business Booked for Alleged Ammunition and Meth Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes
This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS
Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
