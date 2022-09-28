ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

mendofever.com

A Point Arena Bobcat Amidst the Dry Grass—A Dispatch From Mendonoma

The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. Bobcats, the cat with tufted ears and short, bobbed tails can sometimes be seen in grassy meadows. Mike Reinhart spotted one looking at him through the grasses at the Point Arena-Stornetta Lands.
POINT ARENA, CA
kymkemp.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Logging Truck Accident on Highway 1 Creates Delays

Press release from the Caltrans District 1 Facebook page:. TRAFFIC ALERT: State Route 1 (PM 30.9) at the top of Elk Grade, north of Elk (Mendocino County), is open to one-way controlled traffic due to a log truck that lost its load. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
ELK, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Clearlake Oaks Major Injury Occurs in Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Major Injury Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash at State Route 20 Intersection. A major injury was reported in a Clearlake Oaks multiple-vehicle crash involving a big rig on September 26. The collision occurred at the State Route 20 intersection with Ocean Shores Drive around 9:14 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a Dodge Ram pickup and one other vehicle in addition to the big rig.
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS

Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
UKIAH, CA

