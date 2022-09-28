A new French "concept" restaurant has opened here in Phoenix.Anima Visual/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix, as well as the rest of Arizona, is often the center of attention when it comes to traditional Mexican cuisine. Different from the Tex-Mex found in Texas, the New Mexican variants of our state to the east, and the beach-inspired offerings of tacos in San Diego, Arizona has some of the finest examples of Mexican food found throughout Mexico. However, beyond this culinary style, other culinary offerings are fewer and further between. So, with the opening of a new French restaurant, those in search of alternative dining opportunities can rejoice.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO