Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Apache Junction Police to receive dozens of new stun guns, body-worn camerasJeremy BerenApache Junction, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Valley’s Ultimate Oktoberfest Guide
These events are bringing Germany’s traditional celebrations of one of the world’s oldest and biggest festivals to the Valley for a month filled with booze and fun right here in our own backyard. Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Head to Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
NASDAQ
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over affordability, there are also plenty of high-end neighborhoods and communities that offer premium accommodations and local amenities. Retirement at Any...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale Quarter tunes up for concert series
Music has returned to Scottsdale Quarter as the mixed-use complex will be a venue for live music again this fall. Concerts will be held every Saturday beneath the palm trees 5-7 p.m. with a lineup of artists ranging from rock cover bands to dance groups to country acts. “We were...
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Scottsdale
In recent years, the greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area has been among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. Golf has certainly kept up with the influx of people to the region, and with over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area, it’s firmly in the running for the best golf destination in the U.S.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
scottsdale.org
ariZoni awards returning with gusto to arts center
The ariZoni awards are set to return to the Center for the Performing Arts and that’s good news for the 35 community theaters that will be represented at the awards ceremony. The 32nd annual awards are set to occur on Oct. 3 and as good as that news is...
New French Restaurant Now Open in Town
A new French "concept" restaurant has opened here in Phoenix.Anima Visual/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix, as well as the rest of Arizona, is often the center of attention when it comes to traditional Mexican cuisine. Different from the Tex-Mex found in Texas, the New Mexican variants of our state to the east, and the beach-inspired offerings of tacos in San Diego, Arizona has some of the finest examples of Mexican food found throughout Mexico. However, beyond this culinary style, other culinary offerings are fewer and further between. So, with the opening of a new French restaurant, those in search of alternative dining opportunities can rejoice.
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — Valley bicyclists can ride at Cycle Avondale, Hispanic Heritage Month continues to be celebrated and monster trucks are back in town. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Saturday. Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Participating restaurants across downtown...
AZFamily
Decadent dishes are endless at Lincoln Steakhouse and Bar
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Try the world famous JW Marriott cheesecake and more delicious dishes at Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar. Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar | 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale forbids HOA overseeding mandates
Scottsdale officials say the city is believed to be the first in Arizona to forbid homeowners associations from mandating overseeding in their communities. Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Sept. 19 that forbids HOA overseeding mandates and a city spokesman said the move gives homeowners “an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property.”
allaboutarizonanews.com
Eegee’s Coming To Surprise
A popular Tucson-based eatery is coming to Surprise. Eegee has recently taken the valley by storm by opening several locations around the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Surprise is the newest location to be named for the popular sub and frozen fruit beverages to be served. Eegees will be located in the Village at Prasada, located right off the Loop 303 and Waddell.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
lovinlife.com
Resurrecting A Lost Art: Jazz and blues club lands in Northeast Mesa
Northeast Mesa is not the sort of place one would expect to find a traditional acoustic jazz and blues club. Leave it to an 88-year-old former commercial airline pilot named Bill Travis to bring Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater to a nondescript strip mall. He’s aiming to keep the art form alive and thriving.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
santansun.com
Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart
Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
