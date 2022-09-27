Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World’s Opening After Hurricane Ian: What You Need to Know
Hurricane Ian has now made its way out of Florida following its move through the Orlando area as a Category 4 storm earlier this week. While most theme parks and Central Florida attractions have reopened closed today, September 30, 2022, including one of Disney’s closest competitors, the Walt Disney World Resort is opening back up in phases throughout the day. Along with Disney Parks reopening in phases, the Orlando International Airport announced that passenger flights will resume today beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Walt Disney World Reopening Details Confirmed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Central Florida as a Category 4 storm, leaving flooding and lots of damage to assess in its wake. At Walt Disney World, the theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, and most other experiences and amenities have been closed due to the hurricane since Wednesday, September 28. Closures also included special events like tonight’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom Park, and voyages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
Walt Disney Company Releases Statement Following Hurricanes Ian & Fiona
Hurricane Ian swept through Florida this week as a Category 4 storm leaving severe damage in its wake across various areas of the state. While the Walt Disney World Resort sustained only mild damage, other areas of Central Florida have been greatly affected by the storms, and the Company has released an official statement on the matter.
Disney Resellers Are At It Again, This Time at EPCOT’s 40th Anniversary
Today is the 40th anniversary of EPCOT at Walt Disney World (and the 51st anniversary of the entire Resort). Disney celebrated the milestone anniversary of the company’s second Florida theme park by holding a special rededication ceremony this morning and offering unique merchandise, snacks, and complimentary commemorative maps and posters to Guests in attendance.
