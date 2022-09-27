Hurricane Ian has now made its way out of Florida following its move through the Orlando area as a Category 4 storm earlier this week. While most theme parks and Central Florida attractions have reopened closed today, September 30, 2022, including one of Disney’s closest competitors, the Walt Disney World Resort is opening back up in phases throughout the day. Along with Disney Parks reopening in phases, the Orlando International Airport announced that passenger flights will resume today beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO