‘I hope it affects me’ | Penn State students, UPUA share thoughts on federal student loan forgiveness

Read full article on original website
Related
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
How Do I Find Out If My Student Loans Will Be Forgiven?
While campaigning during the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden pledged to cancel $10,000 worth of student loan debt per borrower. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How...
msn.com
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: First Day to Apply Is Coming Soon
The application for student loan debt forgiveness is expected to open within the next couple of weeks. Those who are eligible can apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
bloomberglaw.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)
The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
RELATED PEOPLE
Student Loan Forgiveness: How Do I Know If I Got a Pell Grant?
Students who received a Pell Grant to help pay for college could be eligible for double the student loan forgiveness under President Biden's new student loan forgiveness plan. If you have federal...
Some student loans no longer eligible for forgiveness as Biden program faces legal challenges
What student loans are being forgiven? Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness? Are FFEL loans eligible for forgiveness? Do Perkins loans qualify for forgiveness?
If you paid off your federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may still be eligible for Biden’s forgiveness. Here’s how
Borrowers who regret paying off their student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get a refund and benefit from the one-time forgiveness. Borrowers who paid off the remaining balance of their federal student loans during the coronavirus pandemic may lament narrowly missing out on President Joe Biden’s recently-announced widespread forgiveness effort.
CNBC
8 million student loan borrowers will get automatic forgiveness. Here's what you need to know
Borrowers enrolled in income-driven student loan repayment plans may get their debt automatically discharged. Yet experts recommend they still take some steps. As part of President Joe Biden's historic student loan forgiveness plan, up to 8 million people could get automatic debt relief, according to the White House. Across the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.An email from the Department of Education sent to Americans who signed up for updates and obtained by CNN Thursday offered some details on who is eligible and what to expect in the process."In October, the US Department of...
Washington Examiner
Indiana court won't halt Biden student debt cancellation following lawsuit
An Indiana court rejected a request to place a temporary restraining order on President Joe Biden's plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt, finding that a plaintiff who sued "cannot be irreparably harmed." The decision comes after the Department of Education responded to a lawsuit filed against Biden's...
Student loan forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden Administration’s plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loans has drawn a lot of criticism. Now it’s drawing a legal challenge. The Pacific Legal Foundation filed the first lawsuit against the plan this week. Michael Poon is an attorney with the foundation. “There is just nothing in the law […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
I Requested a Student Loan Refund. Now My Forgiveness Is More Complicated
I made student loan payments during the federal payment pause and requested a refund -- and after five days of calling, waiting for a ring back and sitting on hold, my refund was finally approved. But that also means my forgiveness situation is a little more complicated. I thought that...
newsy.com
Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October
An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
Student loan forgiveness: Some borrowers no longer eligible for debt relief
President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday that it is scaling back the federal student loan cancellation program amid legal challenges to the debt relief plan. The new guidelines will exclude nearly 800,000 borrowers who were initially told they were qualified for loan forgiveness. The announcement means that some of...
Digital Collegian
‘You find common ground you never expected to have’ | Penn State RAs describe ‘rewarding’ experience of connecting with students
Perceptions of resident assistants may be varied for Penn State students. For some, their freshman year RA was the one who busted them for alcohol; for others, an RA is the first trusted mentor they encounter while away from home. Some Penn State RAs said they’re aware of the responsibility...
Comments / 0