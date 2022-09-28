Geniella’s Rebuttal: Criticisms of His Kevin Murray Coverage are ‘Odd’ and ‘Misinformed’—Letter to the Editor

photo credit: Courtesy of Inventorchris/flickr Disappointment and confusion continue to surround the struggle for oversight of the Sonoma County sheriff’s department. Local resident Kimi Barbosa recently made her thoughts on the matter known to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. "You proved us right," Barbosa said. "In 2020 we said we did not want you to adopt this ordinance because we did not trust that you would keep this ordinance intact." She's not alone in her concern. In an August letter to the Board the Community Advisory Council - CAC - expressed their concern about the future of the county’s independent...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO