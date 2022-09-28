ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Geniella’s Rebuttal: Criticisms of His Kevin Murray Coverage are ‘Odd’ and ‘Misinformed’—Letter to the Editor

By MendoFever Staff
 3 days ago
Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Frustration mounts in the struggle for sheriff oversight

photo credit: Courtesy of Inventorchris/flickr Disappointment and confusion continue to surround the struggle for oversight of the Sonoma County sheriff’s department.   Local resident Kimi Barbosa recently made her thoughts on the matter known to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.   "You proved us right," Barbosa said. "In 2020 we said we did not want you to adopt this ordinance because we did not trust that you would keep this ordinance intact."    She's not alone in her concern.   In an August letter to the Board the Community Advisory Council - CAC - expressed their concern about the future of the county’s independent...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA
2 Healdsburg men held on $1M bail following multiple fires

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Two Healdsburg men are being held on $1 million bail in connection with a rash of fires last year in Sonoma County, according to authorities. Esteban Miranda-Silva, 24, and Gabriel Gonzalez-Flores, 19, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into Sonoma County Jail on 21 counts of arson.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Save the Redwoods League purchases, protects 453-acre Mendocino coast redwood forest￼

UKIAH, CA, 9/27/22 — The San Francisco-based nonprofit Save the Redwoods League has purchased the 453-acre coast redwood forest known as Atkins Place in Mendocino County, ahead of a hoped-for eventual merge with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. Improvements to the park began in September and will eventually include new and upgraded trails, a new bridge, and other recreational amenities.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Santa Rosa Officers Will Not be Charged in Jordan Pas’ Death

Nine Santa Rosa police officers won’t be criminally charged following a struggle that led to a man’s death in November of 2021. Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch says the eight officers and one sergeant used “neither lethal force nor unreasonable force” on 40-year-old Jordan Pas. Body camera footage of the incident, which happened in a cul-de-sac in Roseland, was released last December. The officers, who were responding to reports of shots fired in the residential area, reportedly used stun guns at least three times, including twice at close range. Ravitch says Pas was posing a threat to officers that required the use of non-lethal force.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
UKIAH, CA
Sonoma County to loosen overnight camping restrictions amid uptick in homelessness

SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County will allow overnight camping in some public spaces after the county's Board of Supervisors amended local regulations Tuesday that strictly prohibited outdoor encampments. The board unanimously voted to continue prohibiting daytime camping on public property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but overnight encampments will be allowed. The ordinance approved Tuesday also prohibits camping in public buildings, very high fire severity zones, county parks, public highways and roads, public right-of-ways that obstruct pedestrians and within 100 feet of any playground, school, daycare facility, residence or residential district. The board will be required to hold a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Former SAY Employee Arrested for Embezzlement Along with Roommate

The former Director of Youth Crisis and Career Services of a prominent nonprofit based in Santa Rosa has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling at least $53-thousand from the organization. The woman is 41-year-old Lisa Fatu. The organization provides services to homeless and at-risk kids. Fatu, who worked there for about 20 years, was arrested Thursday, along with her roommate. Police say Fatu’s roommate knew about her embezzlement and was willingly benefiting from it.
SANTA ROSA, CA
A new brand for the Russian River?

On Thursday September 29, Sonoma County and the Russian River Confluence launched a new sustainability-focused brand for the Russian River. The new brand centers around a logo incorporating the phrase “Respect Russian River” and a stylized R with flowing vertical lines. The Russian River Confluence is a coalition...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Man Arrested in Healdsburg for Indecent Exposure and Threatening Officer

A man has been charged with several crimes after allegedly performing a sex act on himself in public and threatening a Healdsburg police officer. Following Sunday night’s incident, the man has been charged with indecent exposure, vandalism, making threats, resisting arrest, and obstruction. The suspect, a 44-year-old transient Christopher Shawn Carter of Oregon, remains behind bars and is due in court October 5th. He was arrested for incident exposure outside of a business, then allegedly kicked out the partition between the front and backseats of the patrol car he was placed in. He then spit at an officer and threatened to kill him.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Santa Rosa Parents Plea ‘Not Guilty’ in Fentanyl Death of Infant Daughter

A couple accused of killing their infant daughter from fentanyl poisoning in their home in Santa Rosa has formally pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Madison Bernard and Evan Frostick were arrested on May 9th, following the death of their 15-month-old daughter. Bernard says she took fentanyl, then fell asleep with the child in bed next to her. The girl somehow ingested the powerful opioid and died. The medical examiner has ruled the death accidental. Both parents remain behind bars on $100-thousand bail.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
After a decade of resistance, Sebastopol relenting on SmartMeters

Activists decry PG&E's roll-out of SmartMeters in Sebastopol, say health impacts may be severe photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB For nearly a decade, propelled by activists concerned about long-term exposure to certain frequencies of radio waves, the City of Sebastopol has delayed the roll-out of new, high-tech utility meters. This week, years after state regulators ruled municipalities had no jurisdiction and couldn't block them, Pacific Gas and Electric began installing them. That's left some locals with a mix of fear and outrage.         Barely two dozen people turned out Tuesday afternoon, but enthusiastic honking from passing drivers suggests...
SEBASTOPOL, CA

