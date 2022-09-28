ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Creative's latest gaming soundbar brings the noise for under $300

By Harish Jonnalagadda
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Creative has released a new version of its Katana V2 gaming-focused soundbar, dubbed the V2X.
  • This model has a subwoofer with a 5.25-inch driver that Creative says is ideally suited for smaller rooms.
  • The soundbar has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Optical, and uses Creative's Super X-Fi virtualization tech.
  • The Katana V2X is debuting in the coming weeks for $279.

Creative knows how to make a good soundbar, and the brand's gaming-focused Katana series has fared really well in this category over the last two years.

I reviewed the Sound Blaster Katana V2 earlier this year and came away liking the sound quality on offer and the sheer amount of connectivity options — the RGB lighting swayed my decision as well.

Creative is now introducing a new variant in the Katana V2 series dubbed the V2X. The soundbar portion hasn't changed at all, with the V2X retaining the same dimensions, design, and even the RGB lighting. It has the same connectivity options too: you'll find HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, USB and aux in ports, sub out for connecting to the subwoofer, and a front-mounted 3.5mm jack.

The Katana V2X includes Creative's Super X-Fi virtualization as well, and you get Bluetooth 5.0. The big difference with this model is the subwoofer; it has a smaller 5.25-inch driver versus the 6.5-inch driver that's in the standard V2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33t8QG_0iDBnFPD00

(Image credit: Creative)

As such, Creative says that the V2X is ideally suited for smaller rooms where a larger sub would be too loud. The soundbar is designed to slot in underneath a monitor at your gaming rig, but it holds up just as well in front of a TV or projector — I use the Katana V2 in the bedroom with my XGIMI Aura projector.

Because of the smaller sub, the Katana V2X will be available for $279 — $50 less than the standard version of the V2. That's a great value considering the number of features you're getting here, and it could just be a great budget soundbar .

Sales of the Katana V2X will kick off in the coming weeks, and it is heading to all markets where Creative has an official presence.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

A little Flippin' disappointed....

So I had to "start" a factory reset on my Flip 3 two nights ago (start being the key word), because it had some glitches that came along with the last update that I couldn't get rid of. I figured the reset would fix it up all shiny and new right? Whoa, hold on there cowboy, not so fast!! This is a Samsung update we're talking about.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundbar#Katana#Rgb#Optical
Android Police

Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression

Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
ZDNet

Anker's new VR P10 wireless earbuds promise gaming freedom without lag

Anker's newly introduced Soundcore VR P10 truly wireless earbuds, available soon, aim to be the answer millions of VR gamers have been looking for. Until now, the options for using true wireless earbuds with VR consoles (like the PSVR) and headsets (like Meta's Quest family) have been almost nonexistent. While...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Anker Debuts New Soundcore Liberty 4 Earbuds With Heart-Rate Monitor

Anker doesn't exactly make make high-end earbuds, but its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ($170) headphones are positioned to be premium true-wireless earbuds that don't cost as much as other premium earbuds. Now Anker is moving away from the bulkier design of those buds and releasing the new Liberty 4 with an AirPods-like pipe design and a built-in heart-rate sensor. They're due to ship in October in black or white for $150.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Anker’s new earbuds line includes models for gaming and sleep

Anker announced its latest wave of wireless earbuds yesterday, and the products indicate that Anker is expanding its focus beyond the usual sound quality upgrades. The company announced three pairs in all: the Soundcore Liberty 4, Soundcore Sleep A10, and Soundcore VR P10 earbuds. The new Liberty 4 earbuds do...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Verizon teases a ‘5G gaming handheld’ made by Razer

Verizon is teasing that it’s working on a 5G gaming handheld with Razer and Qualcomm, which is set to be fully announced on October 15th at RazerCon. The carrier talked a little about the device, which will be called the Razer Edge 5G, at a keynote at MWC Las Vegas, saying that it’ll run Android and give you access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. Unlike devices like Logitech’s recently announced G Cloud, however, it does seem like it’ll be able to play games stored locally on the device as well.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Weird random pop-up ads

I have the unlocked s22 ultra 5 12 GB. I'm not sure what app or what happened but occasionally I get these random very annoying ads that pop up and cover my whole screen it's been in multiple different apps like the ad will pop up under sometimes my email sometimes Capital sometimes I think messaging even. I deleted quite a few apps but I still have the issue it happens multiple times a day and I didn't notice it starting until today. I didn't download any new apps today at all I'm thinking of factory resetting it.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Cooler Master’s new quantum dot mini-LED gaming monitors look incredible

The Taiwanese computer hardware brand Cooler Master has announced its latest Tempest series gaming monitors, which feature mini-LED HDR displays at affordable prices. The two monitors will both sell for under $1,000 when they go on sale later this year, with the Tempest GP27U standing as the option with the more detailed display. It is a 27-inch 4K (UHD) resolution panel with a 160Hz refresh rate, and a 0.5ms response time. The Tempest GP27Q has a display that can put in more active performance, with a 27-inch 2K (WQHD) resolution panel, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.5 ms response time.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy