Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
C-Ville Weekly
Pick: Pilobolus
American dance company Pilobolus celebrates 50 years at The Paramount Theater on October 1. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
thenewjournalandguide.com
African American History: Integration at E.C. Glass High School
This video will teach you about desegregation at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, VA. Jaiden Scott interviews two of the four students that boldly helped integrate this school. This video is part of the African American History series.
C-Ville Weekly
Bringing banjo back
Banjo aficionado Bill Evans brings the California Bluegrass Reunion to the Southern Café & Music Hall on September 28. Publicity photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
C-Ville Weekly
Better and better
Founded in 1976, Shenandoah Vineyards is the oldest winery in the valley—and the second oldest in Virginia. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
Augusta Free Press
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Fans of the iconic television series “Dukes of Hazzard” can meet star Tom Wopat, who played Luke, at two upcoming events in Luray. Wopat will host two meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray on Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The December event is Christmas themed.
WDBJ7.com
MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools discuss name changes for two elementary schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are once again looking at the names of schools, and discussing where they plan to make changes. Clark Elementary and Venable Elementary are the first schools being reviewed. The renaming process was started in October 2021, but was paused due to the search...
Hanover doctors to pay $100k after writing potentially addictive morphine prescriptions
Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
WDBJ7.com
VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
NBC 29 News
After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
wsvaonline.com
Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
Comments / 0