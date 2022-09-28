ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

C-Ville Weekly

Pick: Pilobolus

American dance company Pilobolus celebrates 50 years at The Paramount Theater on October 1. Supplied photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Bringing banjo back

Banjo aficionado Bill Evans brings the California Bluegrass Reunion to the Southern Café & Music Hall on September 28. Publicity photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Better and better

Founded in 1976, Shenandoah Vineyards is the oldest winery in the valley—and the second oldest in Virginia. Supplied photo.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia

A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart, Gold's Gym awaiting approval

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- While what businesses will be located in the redeveloped Hillsdale Place are not yet known, the developers did say one particular business would not be moving in. Hillsdale Place will replace the shopping center where the defunct Kmart and Gold’s Gym facilities have been sitting...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

VDOT advising residents to be prepared for remnants of Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is encouraging residents to be prepared for the remnants of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The department says residents can expect the weather to worsen Friday afternoon and continue into the night. The Lynchburg district is expecting to get rain totals of around 3″-6″ and wind gusts...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

After 46 years, Anna’s Pizza will close its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A place near and dear to the hearts of many Charlottesville pizza lovers will be closing up shop by the end of the year. Anna’s Pizza No. 5 on Mauray Avenue has been giving people their Italian food fixes for an amazing 46 years. Now,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton Man Gets 13 Years in Jail For a Shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va – It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway Friday morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, by the afternoon, Brooks pleaded guilty to four...
WAYNESBORO, VA

