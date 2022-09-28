ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert for Portage teen canceled

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for a 13-year-old boy from Portage has been canceled. FOX59 has reached out to authorities to see if he was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NOTE: The teenager’s identity has been removed from the story out of privacy concerns.

PORTAGE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 13-year-old teen from Portage, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the teenager is a white male who is 5’6″ and weights 160 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black and tan shirt, grey sweatpants, and Nike Jordan shoes.

Police said he is missing from Portage, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

