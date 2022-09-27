ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end

BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox’s eight-game losing streak. Payton had two hits and an RBI and sparked an eighth-inning rally by reaching on an error in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. “We always play this game to play in the major leagues, so I’ll keep putting my best foot forward to be the guy here,” said the 30-year-old Payton, who was recently called up by his hometown team.
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Nats’ affiliates finish a critical year for club’s player development

Because of inclement weather Wednesday, the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings did not play their scheduled season finale, settling their record at 67-81. And like most of the Washington Nationals’ affiliates — save a strong year and early playoff exit for the low Class A Fredericksburg Nationals — the Red Wings’ spring and summer was something of a reflection of the club’s entire minor league system.
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more

The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.

CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown

Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
