Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals seal NL Central title with win over Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip and tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went...
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Eck offers poignant insight as broadcasting career nears end
BOSTON -- With the Red Sox wrapping up a wasted season, there hasn't been much reason for most fans to be watching with rapt attention for every minute of every game. Yet for the many who enjoy listening to Dennis Eckersley on the NESN broadcast, these are the final days to take in one of the most unique game broadcasters in sports history.And in what proved to be a thoughtful, reflective, and poignant moment during Tuesday night's 4-hour affair between the Red Sox and Orioles, Eckersley touched on his personal approach to the job while also explaining in great detail...
Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB 2022 live stream (9/28) How to watch online, TV info, time
The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2022 action Wednesday, September 28, at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The game will be live streamed via ESPN+. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start on the mound for the Brewers vs. left-hander Jose Quintana for the Cardinals. St. Louis is 90-65 this season, while Milwaukee is 82-72.
Mariners, Rangers Combine for Nine Homers
Texas and Seattle combined for nine home runs, but it wasn't a home run that won the game for the Mariners.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
FOX Sports
Cardinals try to close out 2-game series win against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals (90-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-72, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cardinals +123; over/under is 7...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues. Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox’s eight-game losing streak. Payton had two hits and an RBI and sparked an eighth-inning rally by reaching on an error in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. “We always play this game to play in the major leagues, so I’ll keep putting my best foot forward to be the guy here,” said the 30-year-old Payton, who was recently called up by his hometown team.
iheart.com
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Watch Phillies at Cubs Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs for game two of a three game series on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Baltimore Orioles' loss to Boston Red Sox
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an American League wild-card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL's three wild cards, the...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
msn.com
Nats’ affiliates finish a critical year for club’s player development
Because of inclement weather Wednesday, the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings did not play their scheduled season finale, settling their record at 67-81. And like most of the Washington Nationals’ affiliates — save a strong year and early playoff exit for the low Class A Fredericksburg Nationals — the Red Wings’ spring and summer was something of a reflection of the club’s entire minor league system.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Hottest 2022 MLB playoff baseball gear includes t-shirts, hats, hoodies for Yankees, Mets, Dodgers more
The final weekend of the MLB season has arrived, and the 2022 MLB playoff picture is shaping up. Five division winners are settled, as the Dodgers (NL West), Cardinals (NL Central), Astros (AL West), Guardians (AL Central) and New York Yankees (AL East) have all clinched. That leaves the NL East, where the Braves and Mets have been battling for months, as the only undecided division. The loser of that race is guaranteed to be one of the NL Wild Card teams. Get MLB playoff gear for every team at Fanatics.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Schedule change: Phillies to play doubleheader Friday in D.C.
CHICAGO -- Hurricane Ian has forced changes in the Phillies' schedule for their upcoming series in Washington. The Phillies and Nationals will play a separate admission doubleheader on Friday. Game times will be 1 and 7 p.m. The teams will play Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 1:35 p.m....
Frisco Lone Star snaps two-game losing streak with resounding win against crosstown foe
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - A perennial power in recent years, Frisco Lone Star found itself in a tough spot heading into Thursday’s game against Frisco Liberty - needing a win. The Rangers, who were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A-I earlier this season, had dropped the first two games of district play. ...
milb.com
Blue Wahoos rally once again to win SL crown
Even though Pensacola clinched the Southern League first-half title, it was an uphill battle all throughout the playoffs. The Marlins’ Double-A affiliate lost the first game of the semifinals to reigning champions Montgomery, and had to grind out back-to-back one-run wins to stay alive. In the Finals, they dropped the first game to Tennessee and rode a seven-run frame to take Game 2.
Comments / 0