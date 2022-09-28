Read full article on original website
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
These companies are employing the most NJ workers in 2022
No one is comparing quantity versus quality, but lists of New Jersey's "best" employers, like the yearly survey released by Forbes, only tell so much of the employment story in the Garden State. The statewide unemployment rate now hovers around 4%, with New Jersey having made up all of its...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
What do NJ employees, employers want in post-COVID work environment?
For more than 70 years, experts in talent solutions at Robert Half have published their annual Salary Guides, not only taking a look at what workers are making, but what they want out of their work experience. Those trends have been rapidly changing in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic...
New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?
If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ
No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
Find Your Way Through New Jersey’s Best Corn Mazes this Holiday Season
It's corn! (Well, it's a corn maze). Fall is officially here in New Jersey. While we'll definitely miss beach weekends, and the sun setting later, there's a lot to love about living in the Garden State during the fall. We've got the best pumpkin patches and apple orchards. There are...
Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey
Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
Hey New Jersey, Get Ready To Help Decide What Taco Bell Menu Item Returns
As far as fast food goes, Taco Bell seems to be more popular now than ever. There's one right across the street from the Retro Fitness I go to off route 37 in Toms River, and let me tell you the amount of temptation I have to ward off to swing by after a workout is strong!
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
This is how NJ intends to fight home contractor fraud
TRENTON – Home improvement and home elevation contractors would need to have professional licenses from the state, under a long-discussed bill that has finally taken the first step through the Legislature. The timing of the bill’s consideration in relation to New Jersey’s bad-weather history was noted – just over...
The FLIP Circus is coming back to New Jersey
The FLIP Circus will be coming to the Freehold Raceway Mall Oct. 13-17. After previous engagements at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus and at the Menlo Park Mall, the circus is coming back to New Jersey. According to a release:. Taking place inside its distinctive red and white-striped climate-conditioned...
Where to find New Jersey’s best garlic knots and the ‘Ewing Pizza’
There are those who span the globe looking for greatness and then there are those who find it right outside their door. When it comes to garlic knots and New Jersey 101.5, I found the latter to be true. The best knots ever are right down the road from the radio station at Kings Pizzarama located at 200 Ewingville Road, Ewing Township.
See The Saddest Imitation of a New Jersey Bagel I Have EVER Seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. 16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph) 13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature. 67° - 73°. (Normal 66° -...
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
