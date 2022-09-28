ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alienware Aurora R15 Picks Up RTX 40 Series Cards Alongside New Gaming Monitor

Dell's Alienware subsidiary is adding a new member to its gaming desktop lineup. Say hello to the Aurora R15, one of the first pre-built desktops on the market to come equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. In addition, this model is also the first to adopt Intel's yet-to-be-announced 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. Alienware hasn't provided the price of its latest gaming desktop, but it will be revealed when the machine hits the shelves this fall season.
Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button

Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.
Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount

Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
Alexa Goes For A Ride In Gen 2 Echo Auto

Amazon has a new Echo Auto to inject some AI assistant smarts into your "dumb" car. The second-generation in-car assistant hub, which Amazon has decided to market as Echo Auto 2nd Gen, is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of mounting versatility. The original Echo Auto arrived in 2019, but it was somewhat of a nightmare with the finicky design requirements for air-vent mount compatibility. In a nutshell, if your car had a circular air vent with a non-rectangular mount slot, the Echo Auto simply wouldn't fit.
