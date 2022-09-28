Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.

