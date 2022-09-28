Read full article on original website
Logitech G Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset Review: The Biggest Problem Is Timing
Pros Easy to set up and connect to any compatible device Buttons for volume, microphone, and pause/resume play Comfortable for extended wear, even with glasses Long-lasting battery Keeps a solid signal even in separate rooms Cons Switching back-and-forth between devices becomes tedious In-box paperwork only includes basic setup instructions. I'll...
Here's How To Pair Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons To Your iPhone On iOS 16
If you own a newer iPhone and a Nintendo Switch, you now have the option of pairing the Joy-Cons with Apple's smartphone to play your favorite mobile games.
The Seven Best Steam Deck Alternatives Right Now
The Steam Deck is a leading handheld gaming device, but these seven alternatives from other top manufacturers give it a run for its money.
Intel Core I9-13900K Leads 13th-Gen CPU Lineup, And Release Day Is Just Around The Corner
As expected, Intel has officially unveiled the 13th-gen Core desktop series of CPUs, with the Core i9-13900K leading the charge: Here's what we know.
Amazon's Robot Can Now Call The Cops
Amazon's Astro robot is still a thing, and it is now a bit smarter than it was a year ago. Are you ready for a world in which robots can call the cops?
Alienware Aurora R15 Picks Up RTX 40 Series Cards Alongside New Gaming Monitor
Dell's Alienware subsidiary is adding a new member to its gaming desktop lineup. Say hello to the Aurora R15, one of the first pre-built desktops on the market to come equipped with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs based on the Ada Lovelace architecture. In addition, this model is also the first to adopt Intel's yet-to-be-announced 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. Alienware hasn't provided the price of its latest gaming desktop, but it will be revealed when the machine hits the shelves this fall season.
iPhone 14 Pro Review: Major Minor Upgrades
Is this the year to skip the upgrade to the latest new iPhone, or does the iPhone 14 Pro have a feature set so interesting you're gonna need to drop the cash?
Sony Is Bringing Another PlayStation Exclusive To PC Next Month
Sony's string of recent PlayStation ports to PC is continuing, and this time, the exclusive being ported will likely be a surprise for pretty much everyone.
PlayStation Plus Games For October 2022 Serve Up A Little Bit Of Everything
Sony has taken the wraps off its October games lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and they'll be made available regardless of which plan you have.
Amazon Goes Big On TV With New Fire TV Cube, Alexa Voice Remote Pro, And Omni QLED Series
Amazon is going hard on TVs, announcing not only a new Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote today, but also a new lineup of QLED TVs
Ring Rolls Out Two Enhanced Spotlight Cams And 2nd-Gen Panic Button
Amazon has unveiled a pair of new Ring Spotlight cameras, which both expand its range of home security devices while also promising to get even more out of its current range of Ring products. The Spotlight Cam Plus appears to build on Ring's existing camera, while the more expensive Spotlight Cam Pro attempts to take things to the next level with a host of extra features. Both cameras also come with a range of power options, making them suited to a broader range of environments.
Sonos Sub Mini Review: When Smaller Makes More Sense
The Sonos Sub Mini is a more affordable route to adding extra bass to the company's system, whether you need it for your home theater or your music setup.
Apple Might Shift To USB-C For 2023 iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 may feel disappointing, but it looks like next year's iPhone lineup may make up for that by offering a few major design changes.
SlashGear Asks: Are You Planning To Upgrade To One Of The New Apple Watches? – Exclusive Survey
Now that Apple has taken the wraps off its next Apple Watch lineup, consumers are left with a big choice: keep their current model or upgrade to a new one.
Blink Reveals Its First Wired Outdoor Camera And A Handy Mini Mount
Don't blink, lest you miss this announcement: Amazon is bringing a pair of new products to bolster its (at times controversial) home security lineup. For one, we have an all-new outdoor floodlight camera, aptly named the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera. This $100 camera needs to be hardwired for power, but that's also the caveat keeping its price low.
Alexa Goes For A Ride In Gen 2 Echo Auto
Amazon has a new Echo Auto to inject some AI assistant smarts into your "dumb" car. The second-generation in-car assistant hub, which Amazon has decided to market as Echo Auto 2nd Gen, is a stark departure from its predecessor in terms of mounting versatility. The original Echo Auto arrived in 2019, but it was somewhat of a nightmare with the finicky design requirements for air-vent mount compatibility. In a nutshell, if your car had a circular air vent with a non-rectangular mount slot, the Echo Auto simply wouldn't fit.
Amazon's Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker Takes An Unconventional Approach
Amazon is back with another IoT device, this one designed to track your sleep habits to (hopefully) help you get better sleep quality in the future.
Kindle Scribe Brings A Stylus To The E-Reader Family
As expected, today Amazon announced a new additional to the Kindle family, and this time it has a stylus that turns the Kindle into a digital notebook.
The Weird Incompatibility Between Apple's AirPods Pro
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro may look like their predecessors, but there are some weird differences between the earbuds that you might not expect
Anker 757 PowerHouse Review: A Short Life Well Lived
Even after one unit failed, the quality of the Anker 757 PowerHouse was such that this device still received top marks after an extended review.
