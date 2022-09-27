Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Somersworth, NH Police Help Suicidal Person with Compassion, Caring
Somersworth Police used their skills this week to defuse a tense situation that very easily could have gone wrong. After being notified about an individual "struggling with their mental health" who put a gun to their head and was threatening to take their own life Dover Police's K9 joined the search, Police Chief Timothy McLin said in a statement.
WMUR.com
Attorneys for Adam Montgomery seek to suppress statements he made to police
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery are asking a court to suppress statements he made to officers soon after police learned of the girl's disappearance. Harmony has not been found and is now presumed dead. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has not been charged in connection...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police department’s officer-in-charge accused of submitting timesheets for work not done
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who served as the officer-in-charge for Richmond police is accused of falsely submitting timesheets for work he knew he did not complete and receiving compensation for those hours, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced on Tuesday. Andrew Wood, 53, of Fitzwilliam, was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Boston 25 News WFXT
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers. Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Black bear, attacking chickens and goats, was shot and killed by Middleton resident
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Middleton resident shot and killed a black bear at his home Friday morning after the bear had attacked his goats and chickens, according to Mass. Environmental Police. Police said Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the residence...
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
WMUR.com
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
mychamplainvalley.com
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
Updated: Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home
Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
mynbc5.com
Roof flies of commercial truck, causes crash in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A commercial driver in Lebanon quite literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his box truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of a crash near exit 17 earlier this week after a driver struck a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large commercial vehicle that had flown off a truck.
