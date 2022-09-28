Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
TMZ.com
Samantha The Babysitter In 'Obsessed' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Scout Taylor-Compton was just 20 years old when she was cast as Samantha -- the babysitter who naively allows a stocker to kidnap a young boy on her watch -- in the film "Obsessed" back in 2009. Scout shared the big screen with Beyonce as the wife and...
NME
Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Star Hailey Mia Debuts Music Video for Song ‘Daydreams’
The Voice Season 21 finalist Hailey Mia just released a music video to go along with her debut single “Daydreams.” The singer wowed the coaches last year when she auditioned at just 13 years old, ultimately making it to fourth place on Team Kelly. Hailey Mia Releases “Daydreams”...
Kesha Reveals She Damaged Her Voice During Emotional Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The "Tik Tok" singer said she damaged her voice while distracting the crowd from a wardrobe malfunction.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
TMZ.com
'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Partner
Amy Schneider's going from winning "Jeopardy!" to just flat out winning in life -- the historic TV champ says she's hitched, and she actually did it on the Q.T. quite a while ago. Amy revealed her marriage news on her social media, where she announced ... "Genevieve Davis and I...
Noah Cyrus Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus on Emotional Song About Her Addiction Battle
Watch: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About "Dark" Xanax Addiction. Noah Cyrus' family has her back. This past summer, the singer, sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, revealed she has been recovering from addictions to prescription pills since last 2020. The 22-year-old channeled her personal struggles in her new debut studio album, The Hardest Part, which includes the recently released single, "Noah (stand Still)," featuring her father Billy Ray Cyrus.
TMZ.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Exited NYC Gala To Be By Dying Stepfather’s Side
Sarah Jessica Parker had a lot of people concerned when she unexpectedly walked out of a gala in NYC ... and we've now learned she left to be by her dying stepfather's side in his final moments. The Parker family tells TMZ ... Sarah's stepdad, Paul Giffin Forste, died unexpectedly...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Investigates Unsolved Rap Murders In 'Hip Hop Homicides': Watch The Trailer
50 Cent has shared the trailer for his next television project investigating the murders of several high-profile rappers. Hip Hop Homicides is slated to premiere on AMC Network’s We TV on November 3 at 9 p.m. ET. 50 is on board as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young, while journalist/podcaster Van Lathan will host the series.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
Stereogum
Simon Cowell Offered Max Martin A Mercedes If 5ive Could Have “…Baby One More Time” Instead Of Britney Spears
Britney Spears will forever be linked with “…Baby One More Time,” her debut single and signature song. But if it was up to Simon Cowell, the music industry mogul and permanently cranky American Idol judge, the song would have belonged to a different artist. For many years...
Man Implicated in PNB Rock Murder Clears His Name
In the aftermath of Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock’s murder in Los Angeles earlier this month, a Minnesota man has come forward to clear his name after being implicated by the rap blogosphere. Emmanul Danquah, aka South Side Chief, is a Minneapolis-based videographer and media personality who had a pair of Instagram Live arguments with PNB Rock over an allegedly stolen shirt design. In the days after PNB Rock’s fatal shooting while dining at a South L.A Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the clips were shared on YouTube and social media platforms, rebranded with sensationalist titles describing him as the killer. Despite...
The Daily South
Kelly Clarkson's Soulful Piano Cover Of Faith Hill's "Breathe" Will Give You Goosebumps
Faith Hill's original recording of "Breathe" is hard to top, but Kelly Clarkson recently came close. During the "Kellyoke" segment of Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songstress performed a soulful piano cover of the 1999 country hit that, pardon the pun, left the audience breathless. Clarkson, dressed...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Learns She Has Brain Trauma From Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Khloe Kardashian was torn up over the latest Tristan Thompson cheating scandal ... and now she has medical proof it messed with her brain. Dr. Daniel Amen was at the ready for a scientific stunt for the Kardashian's Hulu show, to show there's medical proof she was experiencing brain trauma ... presumably from the scandal.
TMZ.com
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Afraid He Could Be Brutalized in Prison
The "Riverdale" actor convicted for murdering his mom could end up behind bars with the worst of the worst -- something he and his attorney find gravely concerning, considering he's a puny guy. Ryan Grantham -- who was sentenced to life in prison in Canada -- is at risk of...
EW.com
Chris Brown scares neighborhood kids with grafitti, Rihanna's new fashion collection, and more
Chris Brown's response to neighbors who have complained that the graffiti art outside his Hollywood Hills home scares their children? "Keep em inside then! It's art. There are scarier creatures on Harry Potter. Get a f&*%ing life!" Brown tweeted. [Billboard]. Go behind the scenes with Rihanna for a sneak peek...
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’
Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Calls For Black Boycott Of Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer Series
11:37 AM PT -- Retired FBI Agent Dan Craft is backing up former D.A. Michael McCaan's statements —telling TMZ that Boosie Badazz's racial disparity regarding Netflix's 'Dahmer' series is off base. Craft tells TMZ, "No, Dahmer was absolutely not racist. He had white and Hispanic victims as well. It...
