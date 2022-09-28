ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

All the action from Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League season including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in action against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and table from Gameweek 9.

Liverpool need a win against Brighton on Saturday to stay in touch with their rivals.

IMAGO / News Images

It has been a disappointing start for the Reds which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches so a win at Anfield against Brighton & Hove Albion is critical if they still harbour ambitions at the top of the table.

There is another huge game at the top as Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby in Saturday's early match.

In another derby on Sunday, champions Manchester City will take on Manchester United at the Etihad stadium.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 9

Saturday, 1st October 2022

12:30pm  Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm   AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

3:00pm   Crystal Palace v Chelsea

3:00pm   Fulham v Newcastle United

3:00pm   Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm   Southampton v Everton

5:30pm   West Ham United v Wolves

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

2:00pm   Manchester City v Manchester United

4:30pm   Leeds United v Aston Villa

Monday, 3rd October 2022

8:00pm   Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

BBC

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled

The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC

'﻿We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. S﻿ummer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
