Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 9 - October 1st, 2nd, 3rd

All the action from Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League season including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in action against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you all the fixtures, results, and table from Gameweek 9.

Liverpool need a win against Brighton on Saturday to stay in touch with their rivals. IMAGO / News Images

It has been a disappointing start for the Reds which has seen them take just nine points from their opening six matches so a win at Anfield against Brighton & Hove Albion is critical if they still harbour ambitions at the top of the table.

There is another huge game at the top as Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby in Saturday's early match.

In another derby on Sunday, champions Manchester City will take on Manchester United at the Etihad stadium.

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 9

Saturday, 1st October 2022

12:30pm Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

3:00pm AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

3:00pm Crystal Palace v Chelsea

3:00pm Fulham v Newcastle United

3:00pm Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00pm Southampton v Everton

5:30pm West Ham United v Wolves

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

2:00pm Manchester City v Manchester United

4:30pm Leeds United v Aston Villa

Monday, 3rd October 2022

8:00pm Leicester City v Nottingham Forest

All times are BST.

