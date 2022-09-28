ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Travis' Logan Brannan, Wimberley's Cody Stoever voted high school athletes of the week

Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever passed for 174 yards, rushed for 171 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 38-28 victory over Lampasas. Stoever is the main cog of a Texans team that is No. 1 in Class 4A and others poll from the American-Statesman. The first year starter leads Wimberley in rushing this season with 434 yards and eight touchdowns and was tabbed the American-Statesman's boys athlete of the week by readers.
Details: District Closes in for Concho Valley Teams

SAN ANGELO- Week 6 of High School Football is here Friday night and for some teams, that means district competition has begun. The Lake View Chiefs have one week left before district and they’ll play the Greenwood Rangers to in San Angelo Stadium. The Wall Hawks are back at it against the Mason Punchers at Clayton Weishuhn Stadium. Eldorado had an off week last week when Midland TLCA forfeited their season so the Eagles will finally get some district action against the Water Valley Wildcats. MIDLAND GREENWOOD (2-3) vs LAKE VIEW (3-2) The Lake View Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss…
