Bowie got back on track with a 51-14 win over Austin High and Crockett thumped LASA 63-0 in games with the Austin Independent School District.
FRIDAY'S GAMES 16-4A DIVISION I CALALLEN 64, KINGSVILLE 3 ...
Wimberley quarterback Cody Stoever passed for 174 yards, rushed for 171 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 38-28 victory over Lampasas. Stoever is the main cog of a Texans team that is No. 1 in Class 4A and others poll from the American-Statesman. The first year starter leads Wimberley in rushing this season with 434 yards and eight touchdowns and was tabbed the American-Statesman's boys athlete of the week by readers.
Another week, another jam-packed Friday night of high school football action is in story for the Brazos Valley. Excitement abounded last week in Week 5 as several area teams began district play. As for picking winners, I went 2-1 to reach 7-8 for the season. It’s time to take a...
SAN ANGELO- Week 6 of High School Football is here Friday night and for some teams, that means district competition has begun. The Lake View Chiefs have one week left before district and they’ll play the Greenwood Rangers to in San Angelo Stadium. The Wall Hawks are back at it against the Mason Punchers at Clayton Weishuhn Stadium. Eldorado had an off week last week when Midland TLCA forfeited their season so the Eagles will finally get some district action against the Water Valley Wildcats. MIDLAND GREENWOOD (2-3) vs LAKE VIEW (3-2) The Lake View Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss…
