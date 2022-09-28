SAN ANGELO- Week 6 of High School Football is here Friday night and for some teams, that means district competition has begun. The Lake View Chiefs have one week left before district and they’ll play the Greenwood Rangers to in San Angelo Stadium. The Wall Hawks are back at it against the Mason Punchers at Clayton Weishuhn Stadium. Eldorado had an off week last week when Midland TLCA forfeited their season so the Eagles will finally get some district action against the Water Valley Wildcats. MIDLAND GREENWOOD (2-3) vs LAKE VIEW (3-2) The Lake View Chiefs are coming off a disappointing loss…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO