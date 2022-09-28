Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State football takes on defending Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears in its first conference game of the season on Saturday inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX. Here is a closer look at how the projected starters for the Baylor Bears rated as recruits, as well as a comparison of the 247Sports' Team Talent Composite.
Following an extra week of preparation during a bye, Oklahoma State football hits the road for its first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Cowboys are set to face Baylor — the defending Big 12 Champion — in Waco, Texas. Oklahoma State is seeking revenge against the Bears after a heartbreaking 21-16 loss in the conference title game last December.
