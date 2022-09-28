Oklahoma State football takes on defending Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears in its first conference game of the season on Saturday inside McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX. Here is a closer look at how the projected starters for the Baylor Bears rated as recruits, as well as a comparison of the 247Sports' Team Talent Composite.

WACO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO