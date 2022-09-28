Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Porsche Shares Rise in Landmark Frankfurt Debut
The original range for the non-voting preferred shares was set between 76.50 euros and 82.50 euros in a prospectus released Sept. 19. Volkswagen initially announced its plans for Porsche to go public on Sept. 5. Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Names Alisa Bowen President of Disney+ as It Prepares to Launch Ad Tier
Alisa Bowen has been tapped to take on the top mantle of the Disney+ subscription service. She is expected to lead Disney+'s launch of its ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content. The Walt Disney Company has named its Alisa Bowen president...
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
NBC Los Angeles
New Coin Designs for King Charles III Released by the UK's Royal Mint
LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled Friday and is set to be in public usage before the end of the year. The 50 pence coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest-ever work.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
Comments / 0