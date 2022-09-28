ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Porsche Shares Rise in Landmark Frankfurt Debut

The original range for the non-voting preferred shares was set between 76.50 euros and 82.50 euros in a prospectus released Sept. 19. Volkswagen initially announced its plans for Porsche to go public on Sept. 5. Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board

Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

New Coin Designs for King Charles III Released by the UK's Royal Mint

LONDON — The first coin featuring King Charles III was unveiled Friday and is set to be in public usage before the end of the year. The 50 pence coin shows a likeness of the British king created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, who said it was his smallest-ever work.
U.K.
