ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ekeler's Edge: Justin Turner & Saquon Barkley on the toxicity of fantasy football

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrkMP_0iDBgSst00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back from another episode of Ekeler's Edge! The guys discuss the Chargers' disappointing loss to the Jaguars and talk about the team's path forward while dealing with so many injuries.

Austin and Matt also spend time talking with Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who explains the die-hard fantasy football league that he is in with his teammates, and Saquon Barkley, following the Giants loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

01:10 Dealing with the Jags loss

08:00 Justin Turner interview

09:50 Overcoming adversity / injuries

11:40 Dodgers fantasy football league

14:30 Co-managing a team

17:00 How fantasy has changed fans

21:00 Justin’s Dolphins thoughts

22:40 Justin Turner Foundation

26:00 The mentality of sports & social media

31:30 Chargers-Jaguars recap

38:00 Justin Herbert update

39:00 Ask Austin questions

39:30 Time to move on from drafting RBs in the 1st round of fantasy?

46:20 Madden 23 disrespecting Austin

47:55 Austin’s hobbies

51:20 What does it feel like to play in front of a big crowd?

55:20 How are Austin’s fantasy teams doing?

60:30 Saquon Barkley interview

63:00 Returning from injury

64:00 Saquon’s in-season workout routine

67:00 Giants’ culture under Brian Daboll

70:40 Fansgiving Dinner

72:50 Can we start a RB fraternity?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pianow's biggest fantasy football regrets through three weeks

Most of my fantasy football seasons have the same shape, and it looks like 2022 is going to follow the same path, hopefully:. I have a bunch of teams in the middle of the standings right now. I’ve been right on some things, but I try not to be a Victory Lap guy. Today’s article is going to focus on things I got wrong and opportunities I missed, and see if there’s a learning point to it all.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, no timeline for return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent additional testing Friday and remained in the concussion protocol a day after hitting his head against the turf. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday morning, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. The team was waiting...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Turner
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arch Manning breaks Peyton and Eli's HS records in same game

Arch Manning is already one step ahead of his very famous uncles. The Rivals No. 1 recruit in the country laid waste to his high school record book on Friday, posting 356 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns in a 52-22 win for Isidore Newman School. The performance saw the...
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rays clinch AL wild-card spot; Astros get AL home-field edge

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both had reasons to like how things turned out Friday night. Drew Rasmussen and the Rays were the only ones celebrating, however. Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Fantasy#Giants#American Football#Los Angeles Dodgers#Cowboys#Jags#Chargers Jaguars#Time#Fansgiving Dinner#Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pujols hits 701st career home run, connects for Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, connecting Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols launched a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo over the Big Mac Land sign in left field at Busch Stadium. The solo drive in the fourth inning made it 1-all. The Cardinals went on to win 2-1.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd home run

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141.
BRONX, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love part of group buying a professional pickleball team

LeBron James' ever-growing investment portfolio added a new professional sports team this week. James, along with fellow NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, joined LRMR Ventures in buying a Major League Pickleball team, the league announced Wednesday. Other members of the ownership group include Maverick Carter, the investment firm SC Holdings, Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy