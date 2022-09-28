Read full article on original website
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
Norton Healthcare lists mask mandate following CDC guideline changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare lifted its mask requirement at all facilities following updates to masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are now optional for all employees, patients and visitors, a Norton Healthcare spokeswoman confirmed on Friday. Following CDC guidelines, employees must wear...
Shipment seized at Louisville's UPS Worldport with enough drugs to kill 220,000 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shipment seized in September at Louisville's UPS Worldport contained enough drugs to kill 220,700 people. In a news release Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the shipment of cocaine and fentanyl arrived from South Africa. CBP officers checked the shipment, which was marked as...
Louisville home incarceration officers find drugs, guns during home check
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guns, drugs and money were found by officers during a home check. When Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Home Incarceration officers got into a house, they say there was a thick cloud of smoke and a strong smell of marijuana in the living room. They also found an AK-47 and a handgun.
Childcare Worker Arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street. Flannery...
Thief steals car keys from Louisville repair shop drop-off, drives away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman's car was dropped off to be repaired, but a thief got to the keys before her mechanic could. A male suspect stole a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Reece Service Center on Norris Place in the Deer Park neighborhood, near Bardstown Road.
3 cars impounded for illegal dumping at Newburg Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three cars were impounded this week after they were used for illegal dumping in Louisville. The Newburg Community Center reported an ongoing issue with illegal dumping in and around their dumpster. The Solid Waste Enforcement Team used surveillance cameras to track down some of the people...
Officials Warn Of ‘Sextortion’ Scam Targeting Teens
Louisville Metro police are warning parents of a new social media scam targeting teenage boys. The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit is partnering with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate local cases of a “sextortion” scam. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, unknown international...
Inspector General: Louisville Police Not Cooperating In Misconduct Investigations
Louisville Inspector General Edward Harness, whose office is tasked with investigating citizen complaints of police misconduct, said that the Louisville Metro Police Department is blocking access to information needed to conduct those investigations. Speaking at a Civilian Review and Accountability Board meeting on Wednesday, Harness said that LMPD Chief Erika...
Former Louisville corrections officer charged by FBI heads to trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A corrections officer arrested by the FBI after breaking an inmate’s jaw and eye socket is heading to trial. Darrell Taylor was charged in June. In a video obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters for an investigative report, Taylor is seen punching inmate Brandon Robertson multiple times. Once Robertson was unconscious, Taylor is seen flipping the inmate around, slamming his head on the jail floor.
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Ford Motor Co. investment brings 500 jobs to Kentucky Truck Plant
Ford Motor Company announced a $700 million investment for the state of Kentucky, bringing in around 500 jobs, according to LEX18. Ford’s vice president of manufacturing, John Savona, said, ”I can’t think of a better place to announce that than right there in Kentucky — the heart of truck country.”
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items
Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
