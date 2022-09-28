ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah said he is leaving The Daily Show. Take a look at some memorable moments

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced he is leaving the show after seven years with the program. "I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through – the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey ... and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he said on Thursday night's episode before a shocked audience. Noah gave no timetable for his departure.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buzzfeed#In The News
