San Luis Obispo Tribune

Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals

Despite coming into the 2022 season with expectations of hovering around .500 or possibly even pushing for more (depending on who's asked), the Kansas City Royals' 63-93 record entering Friday's play has cast a dark cloud over the organization. All year long, Kansas City has tried to walk the tightrope...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres’ magic number still 3

Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye toward pitching in the NL wild-card round, but the Padres lost their third straight game. With Milwaukee's win over Miami, their magic number remained at three for clinching a wild-card berth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Amed Rosario Hits Walk Off Against The Rays

Wednesday's game had a little bit of everything, including some awesome late-game drama. Amed Rosario lifted the Guardians to a remarkable 13-5 record in extra innings games this year with a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay 2-1 to even the series and force a decisive third game tomorrow.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its fourth consecutive game. Trying for their first playoff appearance since 2011, the Phillies are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Judge Believes Bonds’s 73 Home Runs Is True Record

View the original article to see embedded media. Ever since Aaron Judge’s chances to break the single season home run record became reality, debate over the actual record has swirled. The all-time mark of 73 homers from Barry Bonds in 2001 is sullied because it’s widely believed he used steroids, so some believe that the real record is the 61 now shared by Judge and Roger Maris.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Braves hit 3 homers off deGrom, join Mets atop NL East

Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 Friday night to move into a tie for the NL East lead. The defending World Series champion Braves...
QUEENS, NY

