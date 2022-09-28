Are you not sure what to watch this week? Here are five TV crime dramas that you won’t want to miss, including The Equalizer. Fall TV is certainly back. This week will see more shows return from their summer breaks, and there are some new releases across streaming platforms too. It was already overwhelming with The Rookie and its new spin-off, three FBI shows, the two NCIS shows that have returned, and Chicago PD. Now we’re adding more to the list to watch.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO