5 top TV crime dramas to watch this week: The Equalizer and more
Are you not sure what to watch this week? Here are five TV crime dramas that you won’t want to miss, including The Equalizer. Fall TV is certainly back. This week will see more shows return from their summer breaks, and there are some new releases across streaming platforms too. It was already overwhelming with The Rookie and its new spin-off, three FBI shows, the two NCIS shows that have returned, and Chicago PD. Now we’re adding more to the list to watch.
Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is not coming to Netflix in October 2022
Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere on broadcast this month, but we have to wait for it to come to Netflix. When will it arrive on the streamer?. I know what you’re thinking. Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will arrive this month. While that is correct, it’s not coming to Netflix. The series will premiere on ABC on Thursday, Oct. 6, but the episodes don’t immediately head to Netflix.
Heartbreak High season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix?
It’s nearly three weeks since the initial release of Heartbreak High, but fans of the show are already hungry for another season. Heartbreak High, based on the 1994 Australian series of the same name, landed on our screens on September 14, 2022, and if you’re like us, you likely have already binged through the eight episodes of the “gritty” and highly addictive teen drama. So it’s no surprise that many are looking to the future and wondering whether a Heartbreak High season 2 is on the horizon.
NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks
All six of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be broadcast live on NBC as opposed to USA Network. Following this past Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, there are just six races remaining on the 2022 schedule, including two more in the round of 12, three in the round of 8, and the Championship 4 season finale.
