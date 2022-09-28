Effective: 2022-09-30 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Skagway, White Pass, Haines, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong system moving up from the North Pacific will track through the eastern Gulf of Alaska towards the northeast Gulf Coast today. For some areas 2 to 3 inches inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours. This system will bring more heavy rain with additional rainfall amounts around 2 inches through this afternoon. Flood warnings are in effect for the Taiya River near Dyea and Skagway, and Flood Advisories are in effect for the Mendenhall Valley and Auke Lake near Juneau. A Flood Advisory for the Chilkat Valley and Porcupine Creek near Haines. Additional information has been issued from the Juneau NWS Office on those specific warnings and advisories. - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 HOURS AGO