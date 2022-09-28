Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties through 330 PM MDT At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Valley, or 7 miles south of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties, including the following locations... Arches National Park, Paradox, Bedrock, Gateway, Summit Point and La Sal Junction. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 80 and 133. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 37. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Colorado 90 between mile markers 1 and 20. Colorado 141 between mile markers 14 and 25, and between mile markers 80 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of piedmont North Carolina, including the following county, Lincoln. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 PM EDT, There will remain a threat of additional heavy showers through late evening with isolated storm total rainfall amounts around 3 inches possible. Elevated stream levels, potential flooding of low-lying areas and lingering areas of high water will continue. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lincolnton, Maiden, Westport, Belwood, High Shoals, Boger City, Iron Station, Denver, Lake Norman, Lowesville, Crouse and Vale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for York by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: York TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Rock Hill - Fort Mill * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://scemd.org/planandprepare
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 17:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado, Yuma County in northeastern Colorado and Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado through 600 PM MDT At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Yuma to 14 miles northeast of Kit Carson. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Yuma around 510 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Abarr, Beecher Island and Wauneta. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 414 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 146 and 260. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Storm Surge Warning issued for Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 22:15:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Colleton HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Bennetts Point - Edisto Beach - Wiggins * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures become uninhabitable or are washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://weather.gov/chs - https://ready.gov/hurricanes LAT...LON 3265 8039 3263 8041 3262 8043 3260 8042 3262 8040 3262 8039 3259 8040 3259 8040 3257 8039 3256 8042 3255 8042 3253 8038 3250 8036 3249 8037 3249 8039 3248 8039 3247 8041 3249 8042 3251 8044 3249 8044 3249 8045 3249 8047 3250 8049 3253 8052 3252 8052 3253 8053 3255 8054 3257 8055 3257 8056 3256 8056 3255 8057 3257 8057 3257 8058 3258 8058 3259 8059 3258 8060 3259 8061 3258 8062 3258 8063 3259 8063 3260 8065 3261 8066 3263 8066 3263 8068 3263 8068 3264 8066 3265 8067 3264 8068 3265 8068 3266 8068 3266 8067 3274 8045 3273 8045 3271 8044 3269 8042 3267 8042 3266 8041 3265 8041 3265 8039
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches County. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Sunday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flood and high risk of rip currents may continue into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/01 PM 6.9 2.2 1.9 Minor 02/02 AM 5.5 0.8 1.8 None 02/02 PM 7.4 2.8 2.5 Moderate 03/03 AM 7.0 2.3 3.4 Moderate 03/04 PM 7.6 3.0 2.7 Moderate
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.5 2 MODERATE 02/03 AM 2.6 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1-3 MINOR 03/04 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 5 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.3 2.3 2.4 5 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 4.5 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR 02/02 AM 3.4 0.4 0.9 1 NONE 02/02 PM 4.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 03/04 AM 4.9 1.9 2.6 2-3 MINOR 03/03 PM 5.8 2.8 2.7 3 MAJOR 04/04 AM 4.8 1.8 2.3 2 MINOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 7.3 2.7 1.4 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 5.2 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/02 PM 6.9 2.3 1.2 1 NONE 03/03 AM 7.1 2.5 3.2 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 8.2 3.6 2.6 1 MODERATE 04/04 AM 6.5 1.9 2.6 1 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Mainland Dare, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Mainland Dare; Tyrrell; Washington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to 1 to 2 feet of of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Albemarle Sound, Alligator and Scuppernong Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the Albemarle, Croatan, and Pamlico Sounds, Alligator River, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * IMPACTS..Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring. Coastal residents should be alert for rising water. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard and Northern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM EDT Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Some flooding of low-lying lots, parks and roadways may occur near the shoreline. Only isolated road closures are expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Beartooth Highway will receive accumulating snow and experience windy conditions that could make travel difficult. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY FOR THE BEARTOOTH HIGHWAY * WHAT...Periods of wet snow expected for the Beartooth Highway. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches above 9000 feet. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions over the Beartooth Highway.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for City and Borough of Sitka, Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Petersburg Borough ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE END OF THE WEEK A strong front will move up from the North Pacific and track through the panhandle today. A previous system which brought rain Thursday night was responsible for bringing over 1.5 inches of rain across parts of SE Alaska, helping to keep soils saturated. This system will likely bring more heavy rain and stronger winds with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches and wind gusts of around 45 mph. Expect the greatest rainfall amounts and strongest wind gusts to be in the North and Central panhandle. The heavy rain will cause rivers to rise through today. Residents should stay tuned to forecast updates and be prepared.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Middlesex and Western Monmouth Counties. * WHEN...From noon Sunday to 7 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coastal flooding may linger into Tuesday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/01 PM 7.3 1.6 1.4 Minor 02/01 AM 6.3 0.6 1.6 None 02/02 PM 8.0 2.3 2.2 Minor 03/02 AM 6.9 1.2 2.3 None 03/03 PM 7.5 1.8 1.8 Minor Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/12 PM 6.6 1.4 1.2 None 02/01 AM 5.7 0.5 1.4 None 02/02 PM 7.3 2.1 2.0 Minor 03/02 AM 6.5 1.3 2.2 None 03/03 PM 7.0 1.8 1.7 Minor Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 01/12 PM 5.5 1.1 0.6 None 02/01 AM 4.9 0.5 1.0 None 02/01 PM 6.1 1.7 1.3 Minor 03/02 AM 5.6 1.2 1.7 None 03/02 PM 6.1 1.7 1.4 Minor
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 04:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Be alert for fallen trees and limbs as well. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. In higher elevations and along ridgetops, gusts up to 50 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and some trees could be blown down with power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Winds will gradually diminish through the morning. The remnants of Ian continue to push north...weakening with time. Until the winds subside, expect lingering impacts.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 02:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Greene; Nelson; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Western Highland WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The highest winds are expected along the ridges. * WHERE...In Virginia, Augusta, Nelson, Albemarle, Greene, Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Western Pendleton County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 AM EDT this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT early this morning. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS... Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/03 AM 4.0 2.0 2.5 3-4 MODERATE 01/03 PM 3.7 1.7 1.7 2 MODERATE 02/03 AM 2.6 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/04 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 1-3 MODERATE 03/04 AM 3.7 1.7 2.3 4-5 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.4 2.4 2.5 4-5 MODERATE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 4.4 1.4 1.1 1-2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.4 0.4 0.9 1 NONE 02/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 1-2 MINOR 03/03 AM 5.1 2.1 2.6 2-3 MODERATE 03/03 PM 5.8 2.8 2.7 2 MAJOR OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 7.3 2.7 1.4 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 5.2 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 02/02 PM 7.5 2.9 1.8 1 MODERATE 03/03 AM 7.1 2.5 3.2 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 8.2 3.6 2.6 1 MODERATE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 03:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/07 AM 3.4 1.4 1.8 1 NONE 01/09 PM 3.6 1.6 1.4 1 MINOR 02/09 AM 2.8 0.8 1.1 1-2 NONE 02/09 PM 2.4 0.4 0.4 2 NONE 03/10 AM 2.1 0.1 0.4 1-2 NONE 04/12 AM 2.9 0.9 0.8 1-2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/05 AM 3.7 1.6 1.8 1-3 MODERATE 01/06 PM 3.6 1.5 1.3 1 MINOR 02/07 AM 3.1 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 02/07 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 2-3 NONE 03/08 AM 2.4 0.3 0.5 2 NONE 03/08 PM 3.3 1.2 1.0 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/04 AM 3.9 1.7 2.3 1 MINOR 01/05 PM 3.9 1.7 1.7 1 MINOR 02/06 AM 2.7 0.5 1.2 1 NONE 02/07 PM 3.1 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 03/07 AM 2.3 0.1 0.8 1 NONE 03/08 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-01 05:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Skagway, White Pass, Haines, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong system moving up from the North Pacific will track through the eastern Gulf of Alaska towards the northeast Gulf Coast today. For some areas 2 to 3 inches inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours. This system will bring more heavy rain with additional rainfall amounts around 2 inches through this afternoon. Flood warnings are in effect for the Taiya River near Dyea and Skagway, and Flood Advisories are in effect for the Mendenhall Valley and Auke Lake near Juneau. A Flood Advisory for the Chilkat Valley and Porcupine Creek near Haines. Additional information has been issued from the Juneau NWS Office on those specific warnings and advisories. - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Skagway, White Pass, Haines, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong system moving up from the North Pacific will track through the eastern Gulf of Alaska towards the northeast Gulf Coast today. For some areas 2 to 3 inches inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours. This system will bring more heavy rain with additional rainfall amounts around 2 inches through this afternoon. Flood warnings are in effect for the Taiya River near Dyea and Skagway, and Flood Advisories are in effect for the Mendenhall Valley and Auke Lake near Juneau. A Flood Advisory for the Chilkat Valley and Porcupine Creek near Haines. Additional information has been issued from the Juneau NWS Office on those specific warnings and advisories. - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
Comments / 0