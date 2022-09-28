Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don’t have a garage or driveway near university

Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
One person shot around Garfield Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. – One person was shot around the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue, according to Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they are alive. Avoid the area as police respond. This is a developing story, which means...
Yakima City Council Wants Paid Parking Meters Downtown, Is Tri-Cities Next?
The Yakima City Council Is Considering Paid Parking Meters In Downtown. Many years ago when I first moved to Yakima back in the late 90s, they had paid parking meters and I was taken aback. I had just moved from Seattle and didn't expect a small town to have meters.
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
nbcrightnow.com
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
FOX 11 and 41
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
KREM
I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Victim and suspect tell opposite stories in Yakima shooting
YAKIMA, Wash. – UPDATE: 9 p.m. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Garfield Avenue, according to Yakima Police Department Captain Shawn Boyle. He was shot at least three times but is now in the hospital in stable condition. His son called 9-1-1 at 8:30 p.m. Boyle said...
whatcom-news.com
WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA – So far the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who...
nbcrightnow.com
Overturned truck closes road in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a truck loaded with pallets overturned last night off of Konnowac and Parker Heights Rd around 8 p.m., closing the road. The Yakima County Planning Division reports that the road is still closed from E. Parker Heights to Henderson. This...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
nbcrightnow.com
Dog dies in Naches fire
NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
FOX 11 and 41
A locally-owned coffee shop in Yakima fears another price hike for customers as minimum wages increase in January
YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
KXLY
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima resident said he saw a man get shot and drop to the ground Tuesday night
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police officers said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night. The gunshot victim is recovering at Yakima Memorial Hospital and is said to be okay. Officers said the initial call for gunshots came in just before 9 p.m.. They said they found...
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
FOX 11 and 41
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments are expect to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA – A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. “If you take a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
