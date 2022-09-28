ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ekeler's Edge: Justin Turner & Saquon Barkley on the toxicity of fantasy football

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyNxC_0iDBctNY00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back from another episode of Ekeler's Edge! The guys discuss the Chargers' disappointing loss to the Jaguars and talk about the team's path forward while dealing with so many injuries.

Austin and Matt also spend time talking with Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner, who explains the die-hard fantasy football league that he is in with his teammates, and Saquon Barkley, following the Giants loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

01:10 Dealing with the Jags loss

08:00 Justin Turner interview

09:50 Overcoming adversity / injuries

11:40 Dodgers fantasy football league

14:30 Co-managing a team

17:00 How fantasy has changed fans

21:00 Justin’s Dolphins thoughts

22:40 Justin Turner Foundation

26:00 The mentality of sports & social media

31:30 Chargers-Jaguars recap

38:00 Justin Herbert update

39:00 Ask Austin questions

39:30 Time to move on from drafting RBs in the 1st round of fantasy?

46:20 Madden 23 disrespecting Austin

47:55 Austin’s hobbies

51:20 What does it feel like to play in front of a big crowd?

55:20 How are Austin’s fantasy teams doing?

60:30 Saquon Barkley interview

63:00 Returning from injury

64:00 Saquon’s in-season workout routine

67:00 Giants’ culture under Brian Daboll

70:40 Fansgiving Dinner

72:50 Can we start a RB fraternity?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Everyone loves the Bengals color rush jerseys, which should be their permanent look

There's no chance you dislike the Cincinnati Bengals' white alternate jerseys. It's hard to find a consensus on anything in the social media era, but the uniforms the Bengals wore on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins might be it. Again, if you don't like the "White Bengal" look with the black stripes — which included the debut of the white helmet with black stripes on Thursday night — then it'll be a while before you find an NFL uniform you like.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Tagovailoa stretchered off field with head, neck injuries

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Turner
WHIO Dayton

NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury

The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Fantasy#Giants#American Football#Los Angeles Dodgers#Cowboys#Jags#Chargers Jaguars#Time#Fansgiving Dinner#Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
96K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy