BHSU NAMED RUSHMORE REGION PARTNER OF THE YEAR
Black Hills State University was named Rushmore Region Partner of the Year at the annual Small Business RoundUP hosted by Black Hills Community Economic Development (BHCED) on Thursday, Sept. 22. Fran White, executive director of BHCED, said their organization hosts the Small Business RoundUP each year as a thank you...
Black Hills State University Hosts Lecture Program
After a nearly three-year hiatus, Black Hills State University is once again home to Geek Speak; a free series of lectures presented by faculty and open to the public that promise to unleash the geek in even the most stoic attendee. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Courtney Huse Wika, professor...
