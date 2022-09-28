Read full article on original website
Women’s Water Polo Thrashes Competition at Wahoo Classic Invitational
The Georgetown women’s club water polo team toppled the University of Virginia 8-3 for the program’s first ever victory against the Cavaliers. The Sept. 24 landmark win headlined the team’s 3-1 performance at the Wahoo Classic Invitational in Charlottesville, Va., at which the Hoyas crushed James Madison University 14-3 and cruised by the University of North Carolina 13-5.
WOMEN’S SOCCER | Vicari Stars As No. 23 Georgetown Overwhelms Creighton
The Georgetown University women’s soccer team thoroughly handled the Creighton Bluejays on Sept. 25, winning the match 4-0. The No. 23 Hoyas (6-1-3, 2-0-0 Big East) came into this contest as the favorites over the unranked Bluejays (4-2-4, 0-2-0 Big East). After a slow start, senior forward Gia Vicari ignited a Georgetown flurry, and they scored four goals in 50 minutes, continuing a successful start to conference play.
