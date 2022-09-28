The Georgetown women’s club water polo team toppled the University of Virginia 8-3 for the program’s first ever victory against the Cavaliers. The Sept. 24 landmark win headlined the team’s 3-1 performance at the Wahoo Classic Invitational in Charlottesville, Va., at which the Hoyas crushed James Madison University 14-3 and cruised by the University of North Carolina 13-5.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO