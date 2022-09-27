Read full article on original website
BHSU NAMED RUSHMORE REGION PARTNER OF THE YEAR
Black Hills State University was named Rushmore Region Partner of the Year at the annual Small Business RoundUP hosted by Black Hills Community Economic Development (BHCED) on Thursday, Sept. 22. Fran White, executive director of BHCED, said their organization hosts the Small Business RoundUP each year as a thank you...
BHSU Crowns Swarm Days King and Queen
Seniors Frank Becker, from Pierre, and McKenzie Thompson, from Canton, were crowned King and Queen on Sept. 22 as part of Swarm Days, the annual homecoming week at Black Hills State University. Becker is majoring in sociology with a double minor in business and history. He is active in athletics...
