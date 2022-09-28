Read full article on original website
Man City vs Man Utd: Date, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Premier League derby
MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby. The Red Devils had matches postponed due to the passing of The Queen. United have played twice in the Europa League since - losing to Real Sociedad and...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
MLS・
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star
Manchester United and Tottenham are set to "Battle" to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak, according to a report.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2
Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
Report: Liverpool Defender Set For Premier League Return After Injury
Jurgen Klopp's injury problems ease further as players return to full fitness.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games
Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
Premier League chiefs 'consider idea of holding All-Star games against LaLiga, Serie A and Bundesliga teams'... despite Chelsea owner Todd Boehly being widely criticised for his North vs South concept
Proposals are reportedly under consideration which could see a Premier League XI face the best players in other top European leagues. The concept of a Premier League All-Star game was recently floated by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who proposed a North vs South clash. Boehly's suggestions though were criticised, highlighting...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target
Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
SB Nation
Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest
According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
SB Nation
Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager
According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘offered to AC Milan’ as agent Jorge Mendes tried to push through Rafael Leao Chelsea transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED ace Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to AC Milan in a late summer transfer, according to reports. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 37, communicated his desire to leave Old Trafford after United failed to qualify for the Champions League last term. Instead, United had to settle for a sixth-placed...
Farhad Moshiri in talks over Everton deal with US businessman Kaminski
Farhad Moshiri is in an advanced talks with Maciek Kaminski over a deal for the US businessman to provide funding for the new stadium and take a stake in the club
Marc Skinner press conference: Conti Cup team news, pursuit of trophies, Maya Le Tissier's England chances
Everything Marc Skinner said ahead of Man Utd's Continental Cup clash with Aston Villa.
