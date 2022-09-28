ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star

Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back Ruben Neves to end Wolves penalty drought at 15/2

Jones Knows is all over Wolves to beat West Ham on Saturday evening and thinks their barren penalty run will come to an end, with Ruben Neves fancied to score at 15/2. My betting plan of basing my best plays around Armel Bella-Kotchap having a shot for Southampton against Aston Villa proved frustrating on two parts. First, the price was slashed just after publication - these things can happen in the bookmaking world we live in and then, perhaps more importantly, he didn't have a shot anyway as Southampton were pretty wretched at Aston Villa.
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games

Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
Daily Mail

Premier League chiefs 'consider idea of holding All-Star games against LaLiga, Serie A and Bundesliga teams'... despite Chelsea owner Todd Boehly being widely criticised for his North vs South concept

Proposals are reportedly under consideration which could see a Premier League XI face the best players in other top European leagues. The concept of a Premier League All-Star game was recently floated by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who proposed a North vs South clash. Boehly's suggestions though were criticised, highlighting...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Arsenal target

Juventus wants to add new men to their midfield and their latest target is Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian is running down his contract at the English club and remains reluctant to extend it. He was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the last transfer window,...
SB Nation

Chelsea rumors: Rafael Leão, Sander Berge, Trevoh Chalobah latest

According to reports from A Bola (via Milan News) and Record, AC Milan are trying their best to hold on to Rafael Leão, and have now softened their stance towards paying (at least part of) the €20m personally owes to Sporting CP. Milan are now apparently also willing to meet Leão’s €7m (net annual) wage demands, so the ongoing affair with Sporting is the only real holdup.
SB Nation

Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager

According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
PREMIER LEAGUE

