iheart.com
TS Ian Heads to NC, Three Busted with Stolen Property, Tourism Down in AVL
(Asheville, NC) -- Impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt in the mountains this weekend. The storm has been heading through Florida towards the Atlantic, but is projected to make a turn back into the Carolinas. The National Weather Service is calling for heavy rain across western North Carolina tomorrow through Sunday. Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency for North Carolina.
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
wrwh.com
Update On Hurricane Ian For White County
(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration
RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
Can Pisgah go home again? After last year's flood, Bears anxiously await the next storm
Canton, N.C. — Things have not been the same at Pisgah High School since a catastrophic flood tore through the town of Canton, devastating the community, taking lives, destroying homes and businesses, and delivering a serious blow to the athletic facilities at the school. Tropical Storm Fred never became...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
Georgia's Debbie Collier case: Timeline of events in burned office manager's slaying
Debbie Collier, a Georgia real estate office manager, went missing on Sept. 10 and was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances the following day.
Franklin Press
Rudy Hughes
FRANKLIN - Rudy Allen Hughes, 75, died on Aug. 29, 2022, at Mission Memorial Hospital in Asheville. Rudy lived many years in Franklin and was a recent resident of Murphy. Rudy was born in Jackson, Mississippi, to the late Jesse and Cosette Hughes on Oct. 3, 1946. He is survived...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Watch out for ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Why isn’t this in local news, especially after confiscation of rainbow fentanyl in Cherokee? Are we to just wait, then warn, after it appears in Buncombe or Haywood — or give the public the warning and scientific facts of the newly popping up lethal drugs, state to state and town by town (avl.mx/prwx)?
Smoky Mountain News
Five vie for three seats on Haywood Commission
Three incumbents, along with two challengers, are all running for the Haywood County Board of Commissioners this year, and there isn’t enough room for all of them. Voters can select up to three candidates and in doing so will determine whether or not the county continues moving in the same direction or embarks on a different path.
Sylva Herald
Smoky Mountain News
WCU student worker fired following union creation
Aiás Magitas, a 20-year-old forensic anthropology student from Charlotte, had been working the guest services desk at Western Carolina University’s A.K. Hinds University Center for nearly two years when he got a “vague” text from his boss around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. He wanted Magitas to come in and talk, and Magitas was pretty sure he knew what it was about.
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
ourstate.com
Waynesville’s Wonderful Water
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. There’s...
my40.tv
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
biltmorebeacon.com
Fox News report misstates Asheville crime rate
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
newsfromthestates.com
Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone
Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
