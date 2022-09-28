Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Is Israel Solely For The Jews?
Theodore Herzl began the modern Zionist movement with a practical goal of creating a Jewish state through political means. Early Zionists aimed to return the Jewish people to their homeland, the land of Israel. Herzl travelled from country to country, speaking to world leaders, influential Jews, and the Jewish community. Herzl spoke about the imperative for a Jewish state and tried to convince everyone they should give their support to his vision. When Herzl died, Chaim Weizmann took over and travelled the world trying to drum up support for a Jewish state. Weizmann, along with others succeeded in their goals.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Choice: Independence or Appeasement
Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his supporters in the media went berserk Tuesday after Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the gas deal the Biden administration is mediating between Israel and Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon. Since Hezbollah launched two drones against Israel’s Karish gas platform in July, Hezbollah leader Hassan...
The Jewish Press
Biden Administration, American Jews Worry Over Ben Gvir’s Rise in Israel
The rising popularity of Otzma Yehudit chairperson MK Itamar Ben Gvir is prompting senior Biden Administration officials to express concern that the right-wing attorney may become a minister in Israel’s next government, according to a report published Thursday by the Hebrew-language edition of Israel Hayom. But Jewish organizations in...
The Jewish Press
Survey Finds Only 16% of Haredim Support Joining Left-Wing Coalition
A special survey conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs for News 13 Thursday discovered that 64% support joining a right-wing coalition or remaining in the opposition. Only 16% support joining a center or center-left coalition. And a measly 7% support a broad unity government. According to News 13, the sample included...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press
By Calling for ‘2-States’ at UN, Lapid Defined Israel’s Upcoming 5th Election
With just 29 words, from the stage at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, temporary caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid may have completely changed Israel’s fifth election landscape from the first four election cycles over the past two-and-a-half years. From the podium of one of the world’s largest...
The Jewish Press
What You WON”T Read in the NY Times about Al-Haq and the Designated NGOs
On September 23, 2022, Shawan Jabarin, General Director of Al-Haq, published an op-ed in the New York Times (“We Document Human Rights Violations. Israel Wants to Silence Us.”) presenting a misleading and incomplete picture of Israel’s decision to designate Palestinian NGOs as terror organizations due to their links to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Jewish Press
South Korea Ratifies Free Trade Agreement with Israel
South Korea’s National Assembly ratified on Tuesday a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Israel, the final domestic procedure needed for its implementation, and the first-ever FTA between Israel and a country in Asia. The ratification came after South Korea signed the FTA with Israel in May 2021 and after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
The Jewish Press
Muslims Riots for 3rd Night in Jerusalem, 4 Arrested
Muslims rioted in Jerusalem for the third consecutive night, the result of incitement by the Hamas terror organization and the Palestinian Authority who are alleging that the Jews are harming the Temple Mount. The Israel Police confronted the rioters and arrested four suspects in eastern Jerusalem who threw stones in...
The Jewish Press
Terrorists Shoot at Regavim Tour near Hebron
Around 3 PM, Thursday, a shot was fired at the Judea and Samaria coordinator of the Regavim movement, Moshe Shmueli, who was touring the area C section of the Kiryat Arba near Hebron, together with a representative of the local council, and was documenting an illegal Arab takeover of parts of Area C.
The Jewish Press
Israel to Share Nuke Tech with Gulf Countries?
Israel is willing to share its nuclear knowledge with countries in the Middle East who have joined the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said. Speaking at the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday, Edri discussed the...
The Jewish Press
Five Items Regarding The Chofetz Chaim
Rabbi Yisrael Meir HaKohen Kagan, who passed away 89 years ago, was a highly esteemed rabbinical leader and teacher who came to the conclusion that insufficient attention had been paid to one especially critical area of daily living: the content of our speech. He wrote “Chofetz Chaim” (and was subsequently known by that name), a book whose title was taken from words in Psalm 34: “Are you someone who desires life, who loves days of seeing goodness? Guard your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceitfully.” (Chofetz Chaim means ‘one who desires life.’)
The Jewish Press
The History Of Machloket (Part II)
In the previous article we considered the first two stages in the history of machloket. In the first stage, which lasted until the Zugot, all debates were resolved by Sanhedrin. In the second stage, the period of the Zugot, there was just one at first – and later four unresolved debates.
The Jewish Press
As Israel Starts 24/7 Passage at Jordan Border Crossing, US Objects to Jewish Communities
Israel will open the Allenby Bridge border crossing between Israel and Jordan for 24-hour access beginning Oct. 24, roughly one month after U.S. President Joe Biden set the target date during his visit to Israel in July. “We welcome news that Allenby/King Hussein Bridge will be open 24/7 for a...
The Jewish Press
Succession Planning
Editor’s Note: We are very pleased to present a new column of the parsha shiurim of Harav Dovid Feinstein, zt”l. To manage the amount of divrei Torah for Rabbi Grunfeld to go through, we will be publishing the column biweekly. Missing parshiyos will be made up next year, G-d willing.
The Jewish Press
Likud MK Exchanges Niceties with Italian ‘Extremist’ PM
It’s a common theme on the news since Giorgia Meloni became the first woman prime minister of Italy, to accompany her name in the headlines with adjectives such as “extremist,” “far right,” and “most extreme since Mussolini,” the same ready-made adjectives being used to describe our own MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir – as if, somehow, we learn more about these politicians when we hear how edgy they are.
The Jewish Press
US Downs Iranian Drone
The American military’s Central Command announced on Wednesday that it “brought down” an Iranian drone near Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdish region, as it threatened U.S. personnel in the area. “At approximately 2:10 PM local time, U.S. forces brought down an Iranian [Qods] Mohajer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle...
The Jewish Press
A Promise Kept
Title: Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live. This book really hit home – and not just because I read the whole thing over Tisha B’Av. The protagonist of this largely autobiographical Holocaust book is a scion of the famed Engelman family from the Hungarian town of Bonyhad. The Engelmans lived there for centuries, going back to the community’s origin in the mid-1700s. The Engelmans were even the first signatories of the document that officially established the Orthodox Community of Bonyhad as a breakaway from the Neolog Community. Throughout the generations, the Engelmans have proven themselves to be resilient, brave, and steadfast Jews, and Lily’s story simply follows that trajectory. (Other prominent members of the extended Engelman family include Benjamin Engelman, a well-known nuclear physicist in Jerusalem, and his son Mordechai Matanyahu Engelman, the current state comptroller/ombudsman of Israel.)
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Mass Refugee Invasion is ‘Uncapped’
After Biden massively increased the number of ‘refugees’ entering America, the administration is pretending that it has some sort of caps in place. Refugees advocates have been pushing the Biden administration to do more to restore the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. The more than four-decade-old program suffered deep cuts under the Trump administration, which slashed admissions to a record low of 15,000.
Comments / 0