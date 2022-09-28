Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Buffalo Bills legend, New York Yankees/Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer, WWF Superstar and MMA fighter headling Hornell Sports Night on Nov. 5
After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Hornell Sports Night will return on Nov. 5 to the Main Place in Hornell with another amazing lineup of superstars on the dias. Despite not being able to raise money the past two years, the volunteers on the committee wanted to...
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
CNY student asked 1 question during trip to Europe, Africa: What do you think of Americans?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Apart from the routine necessities, Christina DeCaro packed a large dose of curiosity before her family embarked on an overseas vacation last summer. Christina, a Baldwinsville sixth-grader, traveled with mom Jennifer, dad Rocci and older sister Maria to England, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Rocci suggested to Christina that she survey the people she met with an interesting question:
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
This Upstate New York Music Venue Is the #10 Best Selling Amphitheater in the World
An Upstate New York concert venue in a town with a population of just over 10,000 has just been crowned with several impressive titles, among them, being the number ten best-selling in the entire world!. The concert industry has made a massive bounce back in 2022 with music lovers flocking...
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
