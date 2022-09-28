ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Sports
City
Lansing, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Lansing, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

CNY student asked 1 question during trip to Europe, Africa: What do you think of Americans?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Apart from the routine necessities, Christina DeCaro packed a large dose of curiosity before her family embarked on an overseas vacation last summer. Christina, a Baldwinsville sixth-grader, traveled with mom Jennifer, dad Rocci and older sister Maria to England, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Rocci suggested to Christina that she survey the people she met with an interesting question:
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location

Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yianni Diakomihalis
localsyr.com

More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Cornell University#Fourth World#Combat
whcuradio.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more

Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy