Read full article on original website
Related
Steinbach makes Lansdale Catholic go; Stars, Team of the Week for girls' soccer
To paraphrase Sir Isaac Newton’s first law of motion, a body in motion continues to be in motion until acted upon by an unbalanced force. That pretty much sums up how Lansdale Catholic senior midfielder Megan Steinbach plays soccer. Steinbach is constant motion and does not waste much time...
Freeport tops rival Deer Lakes to complete girls soccer section sweep
In the first meeting between the Deer Lakes and Freeport girls soccer teams at Freeport on Sept. 1, the Lancers led by two goals before the Yellowjackets rallied with three scores to win the game. Wednesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes saw Freeport flip the script and get on the board...
Central Dauphin girls soccer cruises past Carlisle
HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night. All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in […]
Kris Shah’s goal at the buzzer helps Middletown salvage a tie in boys soccer battle with Harrisburg
Kris Shah’s first varsity goal could not have come at a better time for Middletown Tuesday. Because that one found the net as the horn sounded, and helped the Blue Raiders tie Harrisburg at 3 in a matchup of the top teams in the Mid-Penn Capital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hk-now.com
Girls Soccer 2022: HKHS Defeats Lyme-Old Lyme, 1-0
(September 27, 2022) —The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team was supposed to play at home against Lyme-Old Lyme on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but due to the heavy rain throughout the day, the location changed to Lyme-Old Lyme High School. L-OLHS recently had a turf field installed for their soccer program. The rain, wind and cool front did not stop the two teams from competing in a very close game.
Fiona Brown helps Susquehanna Township girls soccer take down Milton Hershey
Fiona Brown had a goal and an assist Tuesday to lead Susquehanna Township to a 2-0 win over Milton Hershey. Zoey Lonnon had the Indians second goal.
Scott Felter goal lifts Lower Dauphin to boys soccer win over CD East
Scott Felter scored an unassisted goal on a corner kick in the 65th minute that lifted the Lower Dauphin boys soccer team to a 1-0 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over CD East Wednesday. William Foley stopped 6 shots on goal to record the shutout in net. The Falcons (5-4-1...
Cape May County boys soccer recap for Sept. 28: Middle Township stays undefeated
Steven Berrodin scored twice, helping lift undefeated Middle Township to a 4-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Cape May Court House. Lucas Matthews and Landon Osmundsen also scored goals for the Panthers, who won their ninth game on Wednesday afternoon. Lower Cape May, which fell to 4-4, received 15...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Tuesday Scoreboard, 9/27/22
Senior Aidan Antonio and sophomore Brody Reynolds each scored a goal and dished out an assist as the Rams (4-3, 2-2) handled the Green Dragons (1-7, 0-4) for their fourth straight win. Sophomore Nick Prosperi and junior David Boyd took care of the other two Southern goals. Central 6, Brick...
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Scorebook Live
CIF-Central Section: Dayton Tafoya's four TD passes lifts No. 5 Central past No. 15 Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. — Behind four touchdown passes from Dayton Tafoya on Thursday, the Central-Fresno football team improved to 4-2 overall with a 27-21 Tri-River Athletic Conference opening-game victory over Clovis at Lamonica Stadium.Two of Tafoya's TD passes went to Noel Felix III as the Grizzlies ...
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra boys battle to 2-2 tie in high school soccer
Palmyra #2 in 4A and Mechanicsburg #4 in 6A boys soccer battled to a 2-2 tie. Mechanicsburg’s Jackson Drenning scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 and neither team could score again. Palmyra won the first matchup this year 2-1.
Mechanicsburg sweeps Hershey in Mid-Penn Keystone girls volleyball action
In a Mid-Penn Keystone divisional tilt, Mechanicsburg (8-1) kept its impressive season rolling with a 3-0 victory against Hershey Wednesday. The Wildcats blanked the Trojans 25-15, 25-7, 25-21. Junior Courtney Foose paced the Wildcats with 28 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, and 1 kill. Kelsea Harshbarger finished the contest with...
Hempfield football hopes to keep momentum from big win over Penn-Trafford
The Spartans are off to one of their best starts in years and are thinking playoffs
Bristol field hockey surging after a slow start; Players of the Week
Field hockey, like any sport, is a game of numbers. But numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Take, for example, the Bristol field hockey team’s 1-5-1 record to start the season. “Our record doesn’t reflect the talent we have on the team,” said Warriors’ head coach Staci...
Little League to host first Girls With Game Day featuring Maryland vs. Penn State
South Williamsport — Little League International is bringing Girls with Game to Williamsport next month. Following the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series and the most-watched Little League Softball World Series to date, Little League International is keeping the momentum going this October. Softball players are invited to the Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Girls With Game Experience on Saturday, Oct. 15. ...
Comments / 0