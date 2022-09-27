ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

abc27 News

Central Dauphin girls soccer cruises past Carlisle

HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending District lll Class 4A champions, Central Dauphin girls soccer, continue to roll this season as the Rams defeated Carlisle 6-1 on Wednesday night. All six CD goals happened in the first half, while the only Thundering Herd goal occurred with less than ten seconds remaining on the clock in […]
CARLISLE, PA
hk-now.com

Girls Soccer 2022: HKHS Defeats Lyme-Old Lyme, 1-0

(September 27, 2022) —The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team was supposed to play at home against Lyme-Old Lyme on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but due to the heavy rain throughout the day, the location changed to Lyme-Old Lyme High School. L-OLHS recently had a turf field installed for their soccer program. The rain, wind and cool front did not stop the two teams from competing in a very close game.
HADDAM, CT
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League to host first Girls With Game Day featuring Maryland vs. Penn State

South Williamsport — Little League International is bringing Girls with Game to Williamsport next month. Following the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series and the most-watched Little League Softball World Series to date, Little League International is keeping the momentum going this October. Softball players are invited to the Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Girls With Game Experience on Saturday, Oct. 15. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA

Community Policy