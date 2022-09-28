Read full article on original website
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
CBS 58
Man killed in head-on collision in Kenosha County
SALEM LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Salem man has died following a motor vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday, Sept. 27. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of County Highway F and 278th Avenue for the two-vehicle collision. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
seehafernews.com
Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash
A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
West Bend restaurant a 'total loss' following overnight fire
The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
WISN
Court TV will bring the Waukesha parade suspect's trial to a national audience
MILWAUKEE — On Monday morning, 100 potential jurors will pour into a Waukesha County courtroom to be considered to hear a case that devastated the lives of dozens of families last November. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving through the Christmas parade, killing six people, including a child, and...
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
wlip.com
One Dead In Kenosha County Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a head on crash that happened in Salem Lakes yesterday. The crash was reported around 3:30 PM in the 25900 block of Highway F. Scanner reports indicated that a 64 year old man may have been driving recklessly prior to the crash.
Darrell Brooks' mom speaks out ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Dawn Wood says after a lifetime of bad decisions, she is deeply worried her son made another one by choosing to defend himself in court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
1065thebuzz.com
Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun
A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. mother found competent to stand trial for strangling, killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother who is accused of killing her 8-year-old son was found competent to stand trial after a judge ordered a mental evaluation back in April. 41-year-old Natalia Hitchcock was back in court on Thursday where a judge deemed her competent to stand trial for strangling and killing Oliver Hitchcock.
