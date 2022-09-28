ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Man killed in head-on collision in Kenosha County

SALEM LAKES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 64-year-old Salem man has died following a motor vehicle crash in Kenosha County Tuesday, Sept. 27. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of County Highway F and 278th Avenue for the two-vehicle collision. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash

A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

One Dead In Kenosha County Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a head on crash that happened in Salem Lakes yesterday. The crash was reported around 3:30 PM in the 25900 block of Highway F. Scanner reports indicated that a 64 year old man may have been driving recklessly prior to the crash.
SALEM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
JEFFERSON, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Another Area Fatal Auto Accident Likely Due to Glaring Sun

A third traffic fatality in east-central Wisconsin has authorities blaming glare from the sun as a contributing factor. Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert reports that the accident happened shortly after 7:30 Tuesday morning, generating numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting vehicles on fire. Responding deputies to the scene at State Highway 114 and State Park Road in the Village of Harrison found one person trapped in a burning SUV, while the driver of a dump truck that struck it escaped with only minor injuries. Investigators believe that the eastbound SUV turned in front of the westbound dump truck. The SUV driver was a 52-year-old woman from Neenah who was pronounced dead at the scene.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

