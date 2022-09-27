Read full article on original website
Fair Grove School Welcomes New Administration
This school year, the Fair Grove High School hired a new athletic director, Damon Seiger, and the role of principal was filled by Christian Overstreet. Overstreet has been a part of the Fair Grove High School Administration for eight years now serving as our athletic director. Previous principal, Chris Stallings, moved positions to strictly work in the central office. Overstreet filled his principal role.
A Tribute to Teachers
I was raised by public school educators. I saw firsthand the work, dedication and compassion that being a teacher required.
Army Reservist and Howland father surprises kids at school
Three Howland siblings got quite the surprise at their schools Thursday afternoon. Staff Sergeant Thomas Green had been deployed in the Middle East for the last 14 months. He had only seen his kids for a couple of weeks over the Summer during that time. Upon his return, Green decided...
Parents Interested in Alternative Education
With a new school year in full swing, most families are faced with the hustle and bustle of the usual school year….packing lunches, bus pick up or carpool to school, school schedules, homework, and being at the mercy of the traditional school. Ever think of an alternative school for your son or daughter? How about Self-Directed Education (AKA Unschooling)?
