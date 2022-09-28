ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Terrace 10 is housing IC employees and visitors for Fall 2022

Because of staffing shortages at Ithaca College and high housing prices in Ithaca, the college’s Terrace 10 residence hall is being used to house college employees and as a hotel on heavily populated weekends in Fall 2022. Jeff Golden, senior director of Auxiliary Services, said Terrace 10 was scheduled...
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Response From CAPCO, YWCA, and City of Cortland Regarding Parker School

An official statement was released regarding the Parker School Project yesterday, September 28th. The City of Cortland along with CAPCO and the YWCA confirmed that the project “will no longer be pursued.”. “It is the building, not the vision, that is at issue here,” Stated Cortland Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

MacKenzie-Childs to host first artisan craft festival

(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora. Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.
AURORA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city

The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
ITHACA, NY
watervilletimes.com

Madison Central Hires Assistants

At a special Madison Board of Education meeting in late August, the District hired a number of people to fill vacancies. The five-minute meeting Aug. 29 also included accepting two resignations with regret. Hired were Suzette Santana, secondary Spanish teacher; Hannah Kimball, long-term teaching assistant; Steve Drake, teaching assistant; Samantha...
MADISON, NY
cnycentral.com

First frost of the season to Syracuse Friday morning

It's been a cool and rainy week so far in central New York and those below average temperatures look to be sticking around for a while. Expect overnight low temperatures for Friday morning to reach into the 30s for many areas. The National Weather Service issued Frost Advisories starting at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

What to know about Mayor Kraham’s student housing proposal

Over the past couple of months, a proposed zoning law by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, targeting student housing, has been making its way through city’s legislative channels. If the law is passed, these are the zoning changes that will come into effect:. – R1 and R3 zones will be...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

First frost advisory of fall on Friday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A frost advisory goes into effect for the Southern Tier overnight. The National Weather Service says uncovered vegetation outside might be killed as temperatures fall in some spots to slightly above freezing. The advisory will be in effect from one to eight o’clock tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY

