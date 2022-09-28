Read full article on original website
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
rewind1077.com
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
whcuradio.com
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Local Dunkin Donuts Celebrating ‘National Coffee Day’
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Thursday, September 29th is National Coffee Day and local area Dunkin Donuts’ restaurants are celebrating by offering members a free coffee until midnight! Get your free ‘Original Blend’ (hot or iced), Dunkin’ Midnight hot coffee, or Dunkin’ Decaf with the purchase of one or more new and returning menu items. *Coffee […]
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
mylittlefalls.com
Mary Beth Hersh 1949 – 2022
Dolgeville, New York – Mary Beth Hersh, age 73, of South Helmer Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary was born in Elmira, NY, on March 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Nitsche) Banks....
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
Doctor: With Covid-19 infections rising, ‘Please, wear a mask’ (Your Letters)
Rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization are rising in Onondaga County and surrounding areas, according to health department data. Let’s not have another winter of high rates of infection and suffering. Time to work together as a community to stay healthy, keep schools and businesses open, and not overwhelm our healthcare workers and hospitals. Please, wear a mask.
Restaurant inspections: Coppertop, KFC, Limp Lizard, two others have violations; 61 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 11 to 17:
